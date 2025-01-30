Former Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau spoke about J.T. Miller’s temperament and leadership amid Miller's reported tension with his teammate Elias Pettersson. The locker room tensions have impacted the Canucks' performances. Before the ongoing three-game win streak, they had lost eight of 10 games.

J.T. Miller is in the second year of a seven-year, $56 million, contract. He has nine goals and 26 assists for 35 points in 40 games this NHL season. His production is lower than last season’s 103 points and 2021-22's 99-point performance. Miller has been named in the trade rumors for weeks, and his former team, NY Rangers, have shown interest in acquiring him.

On The Sheet with Jeff Marek on Daily Faceoff, Boudreau said that Miller is passionate but sometimes lets frustration build up. He described Miller as hot-tempered but also a strong leader who organizes team events and prioritizes his family.

"Me and JT had had some talks about him being the sword a little too often, and he understood," Boudreau said. "And then a lot of times he would watch the video, or look at the time sheets on how much ice time he played, and say, 'Oh yeah, sorry, man'.

"Sometimes we forget, like, he's very hot tempered, but at the same time, every party was organized by him. Everything that was going on, was going on at his house. His kids were always, you know, the first and foremost, like all of those things."

Boudreau added:

"But when he got gets into a game, his like, I mean, there's not too many people I've ever seen that want the right outcome more than him. And sometimes, when that's not going as well as it should, it sort of gets bottled up, and then all of a sudden, the explosion comes."

Rumors of a rift between Miller and Pettersson started in October and grew after Miller’s 10-game leave of absence. The Canucks have a 23-17-10 record and are fourth in the Pacific Division.

The Vancouver Canucks are prioritizing good offers for J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson

NHL insider David Pagnotta says that the Vancouver Canucks will keep J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson despite trade rumors.

On The Fourth Period’s The Latest, Pagnotta said that Jim Rutherford admitted that they aren’t getting the offers they want.

"They're going to continue to talk to teams about both JT Miller and Elias Pettersson, and until they get a deal done, they're just going to kind of wait things out," Pagnotta said.

Pagnotta added that public comments during negotiations haven’t helped. As trade talks continue, J.T. Miller is tired of the speculation.

