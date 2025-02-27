On Instagram, New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller’s wife, Natalie, shared pictures with Vincent Trocheck and his wife, Hillary. She joked about enjoying their hospitality with a selfie.

On Wednesday, Natalie posted a picture of herself, Hillary, and Vincent Trocheck and captioned it:

"Never moving out, the food is too good."

Natalie shared on he IG story @nataliemiller22_

Natalie and Miller stayed at the Trochecks’ house after Miller’s trade to the New York Rangers.

Miller is happy to be back with the Rangers. He received a warm welcome from fans and teammates.

"Tons of friends around the area and the welcoming I got coming back was astounding," Miller said in February. "Just so much support from my family and I just feel crazy lucky everything worked out the way it did."

Miller and Trocheck have been friends since childhood. They grew up in Pittsburgh, played youth hockey together, and remained close. Trocheck was excited about his best friend's return.

“He’s my best friend in the world,” Trocheck said, per NHL.com. “I think this had been a pipe dream for - 10 years in the making, I feel like. Obviously came in the League around the same time. Grew up since we were nine years old together, live about 500 yards from each other back in Pittsburgh. Our kids are really close.”

J.T. Miller's Wife Natalie's message after his trade to the Rangers

On Feb. 7, J.T. Miller's wife, Natalie, shared a farewell message after his trade to the New York Rangers. The Canucks traded Miller for Filip Chytil, Victor Manchi, and a 2025 first-round pick. Miller had played six seasons in Vancouver before returning to the team that drafted him in 2011.

In an Instagram post, Natalie thanked Canucks fans for their support.

"Vancouver there are not enough words I can say about how much we loved our time here,” Natalie said in an Instagram post that included pictures of herself, J.T., and their children. “Raising our babies, trying new food, exploring and being in Rogers Arena will forever be some of our favorite memories ... THANK YOU.”

Natalie also helped families with sick children attend Canucks games through her Cloud Nine project.

