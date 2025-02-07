Former Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller's wife, Natalie, expressed her heartfelt farewell to Canucks fans following his trade to the New York Rangers. The Canucks traded Miller to the Rangers in exchange for Filip Chytil, Victor Manchi, and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft last week.

After spending six seasons in Vancouver, J.T. Miller and his wife, Natalie, including their three children, will return to the city that drafted him 15th overall in the 2011 NHL draft.

In an emotional Instagram post, Natalie reflected on her time in Vancouver, filled with lasting memories at Rogers Arena. She expressed deep gratitude for the support and love they received from the community.

"Vancouver there are not enough words I can say about how much we loved our time here,” Natalie Miller said in an Instagram post that included pictures of herself, J.T., and their children. “Raising our babies, trying new food, exploring and being in Rogers Arena will forever be some of our favorite memories."

Trending

“Thank you for every message. We are so grateful for the support and love and will hold onto our time here really close to our hearts. THANK YOU.”

Expand Tweet

Miller and his wife, Natalie, made significant contributions to the community during their time in Vancouver, with their efforts off the ice leaving a lasting impact.

Natalie took the lead on an initiative called Cloud Nine, aimed at supporting families with sick children by providing them with the opportunity to attend Canucks games at Rogers Arena.

J.T. Miller off to a flying start with New York Rangers

Miller seems to have found his footing in New York instantly after joining the Rangers. The 31-year-old has accumulated four points through two goals and as many assists in three games with the Blueshirts.

Miller scored twice in his first game during the Rangers' 6-3 win over the Bruins on Saturday.

"It’s kind of like a numb feeling,” Miller said. “Very excited, very happy. It was a big game today, for the team. I’m starting to realize that when I got here. A hard-fought game. But definitely been a long 24 hours.”

This is J.T. Miller's second stint with the Rangers. He initially played for them for six seasons after being drafted. Miller has notched up 39 points through 11 goals and 28 assists this season.

The Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins at MSG on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback