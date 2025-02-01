J.T. Miller’s wife Natalie reacts to ex-Canucks star's blockbuster trade to New York Rangers

After weeks of drama and speculation, J.T. Miller is set to rejoin the New York Rangers. On Friday, the ex-Canucks forward's wife, Natalie, shared a post reacting to the news.

Natalie reposted an old picture of Miller when he joined the Rangers in 2011. She also added a caption, which read:

“I’ll be able to form a sentence tomorrow.”

(Credit: IG/@nataliemiller22_)

NHL History shared a carousel featuring J.T. Miller's first stint with the New York Rangers. One photo posted by Natalie showed a young Miller in a Rangers jersey. The caption of the post reads:

“First look at @j.tmiller9 as a member of the @nyrangers.”

The New York Rangers drafted Miller in the 2011 draft. After eight years in New York, he moved to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2018 and was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in 2019. On Friday, he rejoined the Rangers as part of a multiplayer deal.

The Canucks received center Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a 2025 first-round pick in return for trading Miller, defensemen Jackson Dorrington and Erik Brannstrom.

“On behalf of the entire Canucks organization I want to thank J.T. for his time here in Vancouver,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said via NHL.com. “J.T. was a passionate impact player and good leader for our hockey team. Moving him was not an easy decision but we are pleased with our return from the Rangers.”

Hockey analysts and fans had been speculating about Miller being traded after rumors emerged of a rift between him and Vancouver’s other star attacker, Elias Pettersson.

Miller was in the third season of a seven-year, $56-million contract with the Canucks with a no-trade clause, meaning he must have signed off on the deal with the Rangers.

J.T. Miller and his wife give a glimpse of their home

In January, Vancouver Magazine published an exclusive feature on Miller and his wife Natalie's house. The couple had moved to the city in 2019. A week later, the magazine also posted a behind-the-scenes reel about the event.

“What you saw in print… vs what we saw behind the scenes,” Vancouver Magazine wrote in the reel.

In the interview, Miller praised Natalie, an interior designer, for what she had done with their space. She had reportedly sold all the Millers’ furniture and personally decorated the entire mansion after Miller signed a seven-year deal with the Canucks in 2022.

