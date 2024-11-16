J.T. Miller's wife Natalie reveals that she is becoming a stem cell donor

Canucks alternate captain J.T. Miller and his wife Natalie Craig are well-known for their involvement in the Vancouver community and their dedication to charitable causes. On Friday, Natalie shared with her fans that she is becoming a stem cell donor.

Through a series of Instagram stories, Natalie shared how she decided to become a donor and encouraged others to consider joining the donor registry. She posted a photo of her donor swabs, captioned:

“Becoming a stem cell donor for girls like @navybravey.”

via Instagram/@nataliemiller22_

In a story video from her car, Natalie explained the inspiration behind her decision. During a visit to the Cloud Nine suite, which J.T. and Natalie bought for the 2024-25 NHL season at Rogers Arena as a gift to families of children who are sick or have disabilities, she met a young girl named Navy and her family.

“Hey guys, wanted to hop on here real quick. I just posted the swab that I did for the stem cell donor,” she said. “Our first night in the Cloud we had a little girl named Navy and I was chatting with her mom and we were talking about like Navy and her diagnosis and if there's any way we can help.

“And she educated me on what it takes to be a stem cell donor. So I just received that package. It's four swabs in the mouth, two upper, two lower, literally takes minutes. And then I put all the swabs back in, put the labels on and I send it back.”

Once the swabs are returned, the donor’s name is added to a registry. If a match is found, the donor is contacted to provide stem cells. Natalie clarified that donating stem cells is usually a simple blood draw, addressing the misconception that it often involves a painful procedure from the hip.

“So I think some of the misconception is that donating stem cells is like straight from the hip, which I'm not educated completely on it, but what I am knowledgeable about, I guess now, is that it's just a blood draw for me,” she said.

To encourage others, she shared a website link where people can order their own kits. She emphasized how easy the process is and how it can potentially save lives, like Navy’s.

She also posted a third story from an article about stem cell donation and how it works for her followers.

J.T. Miller and family celebrate Thanksgiving gathering in custom turkey T-shirts

J.T. Miller and Natalie Craig had their Thanksgiving celebration this year with their kids and other family members. On Friday, Natalie also posted photos from the family’s Thanksgiving gathering on her Instagram story.

The Millers donned custom turkey-themed T-shirts and matching pajamas on the occasion. One photo showed the group laughing and posing together in their living room. In the final story, Natalie shared a hilarious close-up of their daughter Scarlett cheekily posing with both middle fingers.

“No words,” Natalie captioned the shot.

via Instagram/@nataliemiller22_

J.T. and Natalie have been married since 2018, but their love story dates back much further. The pair met as teenagers and have been together since 2008. They now have three children, daughters Scotlyn and Scarlett, and son Edward Owen.

