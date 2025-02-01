J.T. Miller Trade Details: Full breakdown of transaction between Canucks & Rangers 

A deal that had been in the works for some time has finally gone through, and it brings a close to an era of what was nothing but an uncomfortable situation in the inner workings of the Vancouver Canucks.

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini, and a conditional first-round draft pick from the New York Rangers in return for J.T. Miller, Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington.

Miller returns to the Rangers, with whom he began his career after they selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft. He's in the midst of a seven-year, $56 million contract that he signed in 2022, meaning the Rangers now have him under contract through 2029.

Meanwhile, Chytil is in the middle of a four-year, $17.75 million deal that expires in 2027. Brannstrom has appeared in only 28 games this season, while Mancini has mostly played with New York's American Hockey League affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack this season.

In February of 2018, Miller was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning along with teammate Ryan McDonagh in the trade that sent Libor Hájek, Brett Howden, Vladislav Namestnikov, a 2018 first-round pick and a conditional 2019 second-round pick back to New York.

After a full season in Tampa Bay, J.T. Miller was traded to the Canucks in June of 2019, where he remained until today.

Canucks President Jim Rutherford confirmed there was a conflict between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson earlier this week

All throughout this season, there were rumors circulating that there was some kind of rift between Miller and teammate Elias Pettersson, which both players denied openly.

However, Canucks President Jim Rutherford confirmed that there was tension between the two players in comments that he made this week and that it was hurting the chemistry in the dressing room.

“I felt like for a long time that there was a solution here because everybody has worked on it, including the parties involved,” Rutherford said via NHL.com, who is in his fourth season as Vancouver’s president of hockey operations.

“But it only gets resolved for a short period of time and then it festers again, and so it certainly appears like there’s not a good solution that would keep this group together," he added.

Now that Miller is officially no longer affiliated with the Canucks, the hope in Vancouver is that they can now move forward free of tension and concentrate not only on defending their Pacific Division crown from last season, but to make a return to the playoffs – which right now, given their inconsistent play this season, isn't set in stone just yet.

