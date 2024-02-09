Jack Campbell opens up about his Oilers struggles and how his path to NHL return looks like

Jack Campbell's career has been a rollercoaster ride that has taken him from the Edmonton Oilers to the Bakersfield Condors of the minor league.

After a struggling start and a run of lackluster performances between the pipes, the Oilers sent Jack Campbell down to Bakersfield of the AHL so that he could improve his gameplay.

The 32-year-old netminder posted a .873% along with a 4.49 GAA average and was 1-4-0 before he was demoted. However, Campbell's lackluster showing continued as he allowed 16 goals on 138 shots in his first five games in the AHL.

Nonetheless, Campbell has been playing great hockey recently. In his last seven AHL appearances, the netminder has a .935 SV% for Bakersfield.

Jack Campbell recently spoke about his struggles and how he feels having a great run of form in the AHL (via Mark Spector Sportsnet):

"You watch the games, you watch me the last couple of weeks… It’s not a skill thing. It’s the six inches between my ears,” he said. “It’s clicked. It’s not perfect, but it’s clicked.

"You think you’ve been doing it for so long, that it should just click. I’ve been (playing goal) since such a young age,” Campbell said. “For me, there are things that just started clicking that I’m so excited about, in the last four weeks. It’s like, ‘There it is!’ “It’s fun, man. You have to keep growing.”

The netminder revealed that he has made some amazing changes to himself off the ice, and now he's seeing those positive shifts translate onto the ice. Campbell is hopeful of getting another opportunity in the NHL:

"Now that I’ve made these amazing changes to myself off the ice, and it’s shifted to on the ice, man…,” he said. “I would just love another opportunity in the NHL."

The netminder added:

“What I’ve done in my NHL career, the success I’ve had, I don’t want to put any pressure on it, but what I’ve learned being here — through this — will really be something special if I get another chance.“Which I would be grateful for.”

Jack Campbell's career stats

Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks

Campbell was drafted No. 11 by the Dallas Stars in the 2011 NHL draft but played for only a game with the club.

He has been in the league for nine seasons and has played for the LA Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Edmonton Oilers. Overall, Campbell has posted a record of 164-93-52 in 176 games with a 2.76 GAA and a .909 SV%.

He could return to the Oilers as Stuart Skinner's backup. However, given the level of stability Calvin Pickard has brought to the Oilers tandem, GM Ken Holland is unlikely to risk losing Pickard on waivers, hence Jack Campbell is likely to continue playing in the AHL this season.