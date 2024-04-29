Jack Campbell returns to Edmonton Oilers lineup after AHL demotion in November

The Edmonton Oilers will have Jack Campbell back in the fold for the remainder of their playoff run this year.

On Sunday, the Oilers recalled Campbell and defenseman Philip Broberg from the AHL, following the end of the season for the Bakersfield Condors.

Campbell and Broberg are expected to join Edmonton ahead of game four of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings. It remains to be seen whether Campbell will see any playing during the postseason, with Stuart Skinner entrenched as the Oilers’ starter.

Jack Campbell commenced the season as the Oilers’ starter. However, he had a forgettable opening to the season, going 1-4 with a .873 save percentage in five games. The Oilers demoted Campbell to the AHL, with Skinner firmly winning the starting job.

Campbell will now get another chance with the big club, most likely as goaltending insurance.

As for Borberg, he’s appeared in 12 games for the Oilers this season. His most recent appearance was on April 18 against the Colorado Avalanche. Broberg will be a depth option, especially with the Oilers eying a long playoff run.

The pair joined the Oilers on Sunday as the Condors’ AHL postseason run ended at the hands of the Ontario Reign, the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.

The Oilers and Kings will meet for game four in Los Angeles later tonight. The Oilers will be looking to take a 3-1 series lead.

Jack Campbell’s return provides goaltending depth

The Oilers’ decision to recall Jack Campbell seems like nothing more than goaltending insurance at this point. The duo of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard helped the Oilers shake off their poor start and climb back into the playoff picture.

Meanwhile, Campbell found himself in the AHL, playing a total of 33 games for the Condors, as the Oilers didn’t have much room for him.

As the Oilers’ starter, Skinner posted a 36-16-5 record with a 2.62 GAA and .905 SV%. Those are solid numbers that the club would have expected from Campbell.

Pickard played well as Skinner’s backup, going 12-7-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .909 SV% in 23 games.

While Skinner hasn’t put up amazing numbers thus far this postseason, he’s played well enough to keep the Oilers in each game. If he falters, Oilers coach Chris Knoblauch can rely on Pickard for support.

Barring any major injuries, it seems unlikely that Jack Campbell will see any action this postseason.

According to CapFriendly, Campbell has three years remaining on his current contract, with a cap hit of $3.8 million per season. Those numbers make it tough for the Oilers to move Campbell at this point in his career.

At least for now, Campbell provides insurance should the Oilers need an experienced netminder.