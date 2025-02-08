Jack Campbell's wife Ashley shares snaps from 'Girls link up' in Naples, Florida

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jack Campbell’s wife Ashley recently took a trip to Naples, Florida. On Friday, she shared a series of pictures and clips from her Florida getaway on her Instagram stories.

Her first story featured a decorative pool float with a tropical design in a pool. Ashley made a reference to the popular TV series “The White Lotus” in the caption of the story.

“It's giving white lotus,” she wrote.

Another image showed a luxurious poolside setup, including a white lounger with an embroidered towel and a pastel green "Petlanbox" bag beside a drink. Ashley also posted a picture of three pink cocktails on a bar counter with lime and berry garnishes, captioning it:

“Girls link up in Florida 🤝”, and tagged one of her friends.

In another story, a large tree decorated with string lights was seen in an outdoor dining area. The image was tagged as "Naples, Florida." In her last story, Ashley posted a photo of a private pool of the hotel surrounded by tropical plants under a screened enclosure.

Jack Campbell’s wife Ashley recaps her ‘best year yet’

Earlier last month, Ashley Campbell shared a recap of her 2024 highlights on Instagram. She posted a carousel of pictures capturing some of her most memorable moments from the year.

One photo showed Ashley standing in front of Raymond James Stadium in a red sports jersey, while another clip featured her enjoying a Morgan Allen concert. She also shared a picture with her friend Julia Perri, posing on a balcony overlooking a busy street.

“Bought a boat, rescued our pitty Zozo, went to Greece, overcame a lot of challenges, and had the BEST memories with friends 🤍🤍,” Ashley wrote in the caption of the post.

One of the pictures showed Jack Campbell sitting on a rock in a pool by the ocean in the sun. Another photo featured their two dogs lounging comfortably in a private jet. Ashley also posted a collection of Polaroids from their wedding day.

She then shared a cozy selfie with Jack, taken indoors, with Ashley in a bikini and Jack standing close behind her. Another snap showed the couple’s hands with engagement rings and matching watches.

In another photo, Ashley posed with two friends in casual chic outfits, walked with a group of friends dressed in matching black jackets and shorts, and shared serene beach moments featuring a tote bag and flip-flops on rocks by the water.

From their wedding, she shared an image of a cake labeled "BRIDE TO BE," surrounded by champagne bottles, and a photo of herself in a strapless white gown holding a glass. Another post showed Ashley sitting with her dog in a sunflower field, and a boat trip picture where Jack, Ashley, and their friends were smiling in the sun.

The final image featured an outdoor dining table from their wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, set with white flowers and elegant décor. Ashley and Jack Campbell tied the knot in July 2024 at a beautiful resort in Cabo San Lucas after a two-year engagement.

