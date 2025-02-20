  • home icon
  Jack Hughes doesn't shy away from 'just as physical' Canada vs USA rematch at 4 Nations final

Jack Hughes doesn’t shy away from 'just as physical' Canada vs USA rematch at 4 Nations final

By Jackson Weber
Modified Feb 20, 2025 18:06 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Finland - Source: Imagn
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Finland (image credit: IMAGN)

Jack Hughes and Team USA are just hours away from heading into battle at the 4 Nations final against Team Canada on Thursday.

The round-robin matchup between the rival countries on Saturday caught the attention of the sports world with the fights, physicality and intensity. The players and fans all expect a similar game when Canada and the US meet again for the title.

Hughes spoke to the media following Thursday's morning skate and was asked what he expects from the championship game. New Jersey Devils reporter Catherine Bogart shared his response on X.

"Should be the same, probably just as fast, just as physical," Hughes said. "I don't know if there will be the fights tonight but definitely should be a great game."
Hughes could be right that there won't be much mayhem and fights on Thursday. However, it's hard to predict what will happen when Brady and Matthew Tkachuk are on the ice at the same time.

The game will likely be great hockey with many of the best players in the world competing with the whole world watching. It will be interesting to see whether Canada can get revenge or if the U.S. players will prove that it's their time to win.

Jack Hughes has had a quiet tournament offensively

Jack Hughes is used to producing points at an elite rate, although it hasn't come as easy during the 4 Nations Face-Off. The games have been tightly contested with little room to maneuver and make plays.

Hughes has registered just one point (one assist) through three games. He's seen a good amount of ice time and has had plenty of chances as he has recorded 10 shots on goal.

He's had an excellent season in New Jersey, racking up 65 points (24 goals, 41 assists) through 57 games. He'll hope he can break through on Thursday to help his country win the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Hughes and Team USA will take on Team Canada in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament at TD Garden in Boston. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST.

