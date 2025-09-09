Jack Hughes fuels speculation with eye-opening admission on possibly playing with brother Quinn Hughes

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes spoke on Tuesday about his desire to play with his brother, Quinn Hughes, in the NHL. Quinn is leading the Vancouver Canucks as captain and is signed for two more years on a $47,100,000 contract.In an interview with The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun during the NHL Player Media Tour, Jack admitted he would love to play alongside Quinn.&quot;Honestly, I'm not afraid to say it,&quot; Jack said.&quot;Yeah, I would love for Quinn to. Eventually I'd love to play with him. And whether that's in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point, I want to play with Quinn.&quot;But yeah, that's the question going around. They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah I'd love to play with Quinn at some point.&quot;Jack made it clear that playing with Quinn is a goal he hopes to achieve. The media and fans have debated over the possibility of the two playing together this year.Jack missed the end of the 2024-25 season due to a shoulder injury. He had successful surgery in March and is expected to recover fully for the 2025 Devils training camp. His absence affected New Jersey, which lost to Carolina in five games in the first round.Meanwhile, Quinn scored 76 points in 68 games, missing 14 matchups due to injury. He won the Norris Trophy in 2023-24 as the NHL’s top defenseman. Additionally, their younger brother, Luke Hughes, who also plays for the Devils, has shown promise, playing on his rookie contract.Canucks' president's comments on Quinn Hughes wanting to play with his brothersAfter the Vancouver Canucks missed the playoffs in April. Canucks president Jim Rutherford spoke about keeping Quinn Hughes long-term, saying that the team will do everything possible. However, Quinn's wish to play with his brothers, Jack and Luke, in New Jersey, makes the situation complicated.&quot;This franchise cannot afford to lose a guy like Quinn Hughes, and we will do everything we can to keep him here,&quot; Rutherford said, via NHL.com. &quot;But at the end of the day, it will be his decision. He’s said before he wants to play with his brothers, and that would be partly out of our control.&quot;Quinn can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season, but Vancouver will explore all options to keep him.