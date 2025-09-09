  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Jack Hughes
  • Jack Hughes fuels speculation with eye-opening admission on possibly playing with brother Quinn Hughes

Jack Hughes fuels speculation with eye-opening admission on possibly playing with brother Quinn Hughes

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 09, 2025 18:27 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Championship Game - Source: Imagn
Jack Hughes in 4 Nations Face Off-Championship Game (image credit: IMAGN)

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes spoke on Tuesday about his desire to play with his brother, Quinn Hughes, in the NHL. Quinn is leading the Vancouver Canucks as captain and is signed for two more years on a $47,100,000 contract.

Ad

In an interview with The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun during the NHL Player Media Tour, Jack admitted he would love to play alongside Quinn.

"Honestly, I'm not afraid to say it," Jack said."Yeah, I would love for Quinn to. Eventually I'd love to play with him. And whether that's in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point, I want to play with Quinn.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"But yeah, that's the question going around. They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah I'd love to play with Quinn at some point."
Ad

Jack made it clear that playing with Quinn is a goal he hopes to achieve. The media and fans have debated over the possibility of the two playing together this year.

Jack missed the end of the 2024-25 season due to a shoulder injury. He had successful surgery in March and is expected to recover fully for the 2025 Devils training camp. His absence affected New Jersey, which lost to Carolina in five games in the first round.

Ad

Meanwhile, Quinn scored 76 points in 68 games, missing 14 matchups due to injury. He won the Norris Trophy in 2023-24 as the NHL’s top defenseman. Additionally, their younger brother, Luke Hughes, who also plays for the Devils, has shown promise, playing on his rookie contract.

Canucks' president's comments on Quinn Hughes wanting to play with his brothers

After the Vancouver Canucks missed the playoffs in April. Canucks president Jim Rutherford spoke about keeping Quinn Hughes long-term, saying that the team will do everything possible. However, Quinn's wish to play with his brothers, Jack and Luke, in New Jersey, makes the situation complicated.

Ad
"This franchise cannot afford to lose a guy like Quinn Hughes, and we will do everything we can to keep him here," Rutherford said, via NHL.com. "But at the end of the day, it will be his decision. He’s said before he wants to play with his brothers, and that would be partly out of our control."

Quinn can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season, but Vancouver will explore all options to keep him.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications