  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Jack Hughes
  • Jack Hughes injury: Devils HC addresses forward's condition after dangerous collision into boards

Jack Hughes injury: Devils HC addresses forward's condition after dangerous collision into boards

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Mar 03, 2025 05:13 GMT
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
Jack Hughes injury update - Source: Imagn

The New Jersey Devils suffered a major injury blow to forward Jack Hughes during Sunday's 2-0 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights. Hughes sustained an undisclosed injury after crashing into the boards late in the game following a dangerous collision with the Golden Knights' Jack Eichel.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Head coach Sheldon Keefe expressed concern over Hughes' injury. While Keefe had no immediate update on Hughes' condition following the collision, he said the 23-year-old would need to be evaluated to determine the extent of the injury.

“Real hard to see him go down. There’s no update. He’s going to have to be evaluated. Obviously it didn’t look good. We’re gonna have to take our time to know the full extent of it," Keefe said via Devils reporter Sam Kasan.
Ad

Before exiting, Jack Hughes registered two shots on goal and clocked 21:54 minutes of ice time. He has accumulated 27 goals and 70 points this season.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी