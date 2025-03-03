Jack Hughes injury: Devils HC addresses forward's condition after dangerous collision into boards

The New Jersey Devils suffered a major injury blow to forward Jack Hughes during Sunday's 2-0 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights. Hughes sustained an undisclosed injury after crashing into the boards late in the game following a dangerous collision with the Golden Knights' Jack Eichel.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe expressed concern over Hughes' injury. While Keefe had no immediate update on Hughes' condition following the collision, he said the 23-year-old would need to be evaluated to determine the extent of the injury.

“Real hard to see him go down. There’s no update. He’s going to have to be evaluated. Obviously it didn’t look good. We’re gonna have to take our time to know the full extent of it," Keefe said via Devils reporter Sam Kasan.

Before exiting, Jack Hughes registered two shots on goal and clocked 21:54 minutes of ice time. He has accumulated 27 goals and 70 points this season.

