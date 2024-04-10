Jack Hughes Injury Update: Devils confirm forward to undergo season-ending surgery, aims for comeback next campaign

It's bad news for Jack Hughes and the fans of the New Jersey Devils. The team has officially announced that their star forward will be unable to play for the rest of the season due to his shoulder injury. The shoulder surgery will be conducted by Dr. Peter Millett in Colorado.

Expand Tweet

The team announced that Hughes should make a full recovery and be ready in time for training camp next fall. With slim playoff hopes, it made sense for the team to shut down the talented forward.

Hughes has put up solid numbers this season, scoring 27 goals and adding 47 assists. He’s been a reliable center behind captain Nico Hischier.

Hughes scored in his last game on April 7th against the Nashville Predators. He registered one goal and two assists over his last five games. The former first-round pick has provided the Devils with a reliable scoring presence.

Hughes has missed several games this year, including stretches in November 2023 and January of this year, due to an upper-body injury.

The loss comes at a tough moment as the Devils cling to their slim playoff hopes. They sit five points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wildcard spot in the East. After tonight’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Devils have three games remaining.

New Jersey was expected to contend for a playoff spot this year. Hopefully, a bounce-back year is in the cards for Hughes and the Devils.

Devils Coach keeps quiet about Jack Hughes

Devils coach Travis Green kept quiet when asked about Jack Hughes recently. Green responded to reporters:

"I don’t want to get into it in too much detail to be honest."

Green was cautious with his words as Hughes, his family, and doctors evaluated his medical situation. When asked if Jack Hughes’ injury was a long-term issue, Green replied:

"We’ll see."

Green understood the nature of Hughes’ earlier upper-body injuries, moving the star forward from center to the wing. Green justified his decision with the following comments:

"Coming back from his injury, we thought it was best to put him on the wing. The one good thing about Jack and a lot of good forwards is they can play center or wing."

For now, it seems it’s in Hughes and the team’s best interest to shut him down and take the summer to recover.

When pressed for more insights, Green concluded by saying:

"That’s probably where I’m comfortable leaving it at."

The Devils hope Jack Hughes will return to his old self next fall. The club expects to be in the playoff hunt next year, and Hughes will be a key piece.