Jack Hughes injury update: Devils' Tom Fitzgerald provides latest on winger post season-ending surgery

New Jersey Devils fans received an update on star winger Jack Hughes following his season-ending shoulder surgery. General manager Tom Fitzgerald spoke on Tuesday about Hughes' progress and outlook.

Fitzgerald conveyed that while Hughes' range of motion is not yet fully restored, the young forward is actively engaged in off-ice rehabilitation.

"His range of motion is not completely full, but he's doing a lot of things (off-ice)," Fitzgerald said (via NHL.com)

Hughes is working on strengthening exercises and plyometrics to build up his physical condition. Fitzgerald expressed satisfaction with Hughes' dedication to his recovery.

“He's working out to gain strength, a lot of plyometrics. “Fitzgerald said. "He's really excited and is looking forward to getting to the gym every day, get stronger, and that's music to my ears. What's this kid going to be like when he puts on another 10 pounds of muscle?"

Even after Hughes's battle with a shoulder ailment, his 2023–24 season was impressive. In 62 games played, he scored 74 points, comprising 27 goals and 47 assists.

New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes underwent shoulder surgery

On April 10, 2024, the New Jersey Devils announced that center Jack Hughes would miss the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury.

After consultations with Hughes, his family, representatives, the team's medical staff, and Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow, Devil's Chief Medical Officer, it was decided that surgery was the best course of action.

The procedure took place in the second week of April and was performed by Dr. Peter Millett in Vail, Colorado. Hughes is expected to fully recover in time for the 2024 New Jersey Devils training camp.

Devils' Jack Hughes nominated for King Clancy Trophy

In April 2024, Devils center Jack Hughes was nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is recognized for his humanitarian efforts.

Hughes has been involved in a variety of community initiatives since joining the Devils in 2019, including youth hockey, hospital visits, and sports development. Along with his brother Luke, he became the first official ambassador for Hockey in New Jersey (HNJ), which supports initiatives for underprivileged youngsters.

Hughes teamed up with Bauer to provide equipment for HNJ kids, hosting surprise visits and on-ice sessions. Despite publicized efforts, Hughes also makes private visits to places like the Ironbound Rink in Newark to bond with kids away from the spotlight. Notable moments include meeting 13-year-old Charlie Shomers during Hockey Fights Cancer celebrations.