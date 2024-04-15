Jack Hughes injury update: Insider provides latest on Devils center's recovery post season-ending shoulder surgery

NHL fans and New Jersey Devils supporters received the latest updates on star forward Jack Hughes following his season-ending shoulder injury. NHL insider Mike Morreale shed light on Hughes' recovery progress post his surgery.

"Just an FYI: Confirmed with @NJDevils that Jack Hughes is feeling good following season-ending shoulder surgery on April 10." - Morreale's tweet today.

The news of Hughes' injury and subsequent surgery came abruptly earlier this year. The Devils announced on Tuesday that he will miss the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury.

According to the Devils' official statement, Hughes' surgery was scheduled with Dr. Peter Millett in Vail, Colorado, a renowned specialist in sports-related injuries. The decision to undergo surgery was made after consulting Hughes, his family, representatives and the Devils' medical team, led by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow.

Hughes sustained an upper-body injury during a game against the Chicago Blackhawks on January 5. Although he returned to play in February, setbacks continued to plague him. He ultimately suffered a season-ending surgery after another upper-body injury in a game against Nashville.

With the expectation that Hughes will be available for training camp next season, fans can only hope for the time to pass sooner.

The New Jersey Devils lost 1-0 to the Flyers in the absence of Jack Hughes

The Philadelphia Flyers are fighting against the odds, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Coach John Tortorella emphasizes a focus on their own game rather than scoreboard watching:

“We’re not going to look at the scoreboard. Maybe some people do. I’m not.”

Travis Konecny's short-handed goal and Samuel Ersson's solid goaltending keep their slim postseason hopes alive in a 1-0 win against the New Jersey Devils. Ersson vows not to watch other games before the finale against Washington, emphasizing the importance of focusing on their performance.

Konecny reflected on the team's determination:

“It was just getting back to believing … Guys want to prove we should be in the spot we're at.”

Despite low expectations due to a rebuild, Tortorella has pushed the team beyond predictions. He has kept them in playoff contention despite setbacks like the loss of goalie Carter Hart and player disputes. However, an eight-game losing streak and goalie fatigue have taken their toll, with Tortorella defending his decision to play Ersson extensively.

Tortorella admits goaltending struggles have hurt the team but stands by his choices:

“I'd do it again.”

General manager Danny Briere and team president Keith Jones face a challenging offseason. They need to assess the positives from this season amidst the late-season downturn. They must maintain faith in their decisions moving forward.

