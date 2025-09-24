  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Jack Hughes
  • Jack Hughes laughs off Canucks president Jim Rutherford's comment on bringing Hughes brothers to Vancouver

Jack Hughes laughs off Canucks president Jim Rutherford's comment on bringing Hughes brothers to Vancouver

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 24, 2025 18:52 GMT
Jack Hughes spoke about Jim Rutherford&rsquo;s April comments (Image Credit: IG @jackhughes)
Jack Hughes spoke about Jim Rutherford’s April comments (image credit: instagram/jackhughes)

Jack Hughes spoke about Jim Rutherford’s comment on possibly bringing all three Hughes brothers to Vancouver. He appeared on Elliotte Friedman’s podcast on Monday and said he thought the comment was funny and called Rutherford a "straight shooter."

Ad
"I mean, yeah, I was, I think everyone was a little surprised when Jim Rutherford came out and said what he said," Hughes said, via "32 Thoughts." "But he's probably, I would assume, a straight shooter. And, yeah, like, at the end of the day, he's either gonna stay or he's going to go, that's, that's how everyone is."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Quinn Hughes is the captain of the Canucks, and has two more years left on his six-year $47.1 million contract. He led the team to the conference semifinals in his first year as captain, but couldn't make it to the playoffs last season.

Jack added that Quinn's focus is on leading Vancouver back to the postseason.

"He's had a lot of great years in Vancouver, and he still likes it there, and wants to have a big year there," Jack said. "I mean, that's his number one focus, is to, you know, lead Vancouver back to the playoffs. That's where his mindset's at."
Ad

He also joked about the media frenzy around the idea in June.

"I thought it was just funny, because in the middle of June, everyone's in the media, like a frenzy, just talking about, like Quinn Hughes (is) on the golf course, like not doing anything," Jack said. "So just funny, how it all works out."
Ad

Jack has an eight-year $64 million contract through 2029-30. Meanwhile, Luke Hughes is also with New Jersey but is a restricted free agent waiting for an extension.

Jim Rutherford's comments on Quinn and his brothers, Jack and Luke Hughes

Canucks president Jim Rutherford said in April that they want to keep Quinn Hughes long-term. However, he acknowledged that Quinn’s desire to play with his brothers, Luke and Jack Hughes, could affect his decision.

Ad
"This franchise cannot afford to lose a guy like Quinn Hughes, and we will do everything we can to keep him here, but at the end of the day, it will be his decision,” Rutherford said, via NHL.com.
"He’s said before he wants to play with his brothers, and that would be partly out of our control. In our control if we brought his brothers here. So there’s many moving parts.”

Rutherford previously mentioned that tampering rules limit what that Canucks can do. The three brothers playing together in Vancouver is unlikely for now.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications