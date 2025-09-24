Jack Hughes laughs off Canucks president Jim Rutherford's comment on bringing Hughes brothers to Vancouver

Jack Hughes spoke about Jim Rutherford’s comment on possibly bringing all three Hughes brothers to Vancouver. He appeared on Elliotte Friedman’s podcast on Monday and said he thought the comment was funny and called Rutherford a &quot;straight shooter.&quot;&quot;I mean, yeah, I was, I think everyone was a little surprised when Jim Rutherford came out and said what he said,&quot; Hughes said, via &quot;32 Thoughts.&quot; &quot;But he's probably, I would assume, a straight shooter. And, yeah, like, at the end of the day, he's either gonna stay or he's going to go, that's, that's how everyone is.&quot;Quinn Hughes is the captain of the Canucks, and has two more years left on his six-year $47.1 million contract. He led the team to the conference semifinals in his first year as captain, but couldn't make it to the playoffs last season.Jack added that Quinn's focus is on leading Vancouver back to the postseason.&quot;He's had a lot of great years in Vancouver, and he still likes it there, and wants to have a big year there,&quot; Jack said. &quot;I mean, that's his number one focus, is to, you know, lead Vancouver back to the playoffs. That's where his mindset's at.&quot;He also joked about the media frenzy around the idea in June.&quot;I thought it was just funny, because in the middle of June, everyone's in the media, like a frenzy, just talking about, like Quinn Hughes (is) on the golf course, like not doing anything,&quot; Jack said. &quot;So just funny, how it all works out.&quot;Jack has an eight-year $64 million contract through 2029-30. Meanwhile, Luke Hughes is also with New Jersey but is a restricted free agent waiting for an extension.Jim Rutherford's comments on Quinn and his brothers, Jack and Luke HughesCanucks president Jim Rutherford said in April that they want to keep Quinn Hughes long-term. However, he acknowledged that Quinn’s desire to play with his brothers, Luke and Jack Hughes, could affect his decision.&quot;This franchise cannot afford to lose a guy like Quinn Hughes, and we will do everything we can to keep him here, but at the end of the day, it will be his decision,” Rutherford said, via NHL.com. &quot;He’s said before he wants to play with his brothers, and that would be partly out of our control. In our control if we brought his brothers here. So there’s many moving parts.”Rutherford previously mentioned that tampering rules limit what that Canucks can do. The three brothers playing together in Vancouver is unlikely for now.