Jack Hughes has a strong message for New Jersey Devils teammates post 5-1 loss to rivals Rangers

Jack Hughes had a strong message for his New Jersey Devils teammates following a crushing 5-1 home defeat to the New York Rangers in a Hudson River rivalry on Thursday night.

Hughes registered the most shots (10) and managed to score the only goal for the hosts in the defeat. His goal came at 17:53 after he slotted the puck for a snapshot from the slot.

Since returning from an upper-body injury, Jack Hughes has accumulated six points through three goals and as many assists. The 22-year-old forward was quite self-reflective in his post-game interview.

Hughes acknowledged that his performance has not been up to the level expected and expressed his desire to make a positive impact moving forward.

"I'm obviously not playing my best, but I got to find a way to get to that point and help us make a push," Hughes said (via ESPN).

Jack Hughes emphasized the importance of a mind shift from his team and reckoned the need for collective change in attitude and a genuine belief in the abilities of the team:

“We have to digest tonight and then wrap our heads around changing our attitude and really believing in ourselves. Not just talking and saying that, but actually doing that.”

The New York Rangers, meanwhile, registered their ninth consecutive win with a victory over one of their fierce rivals. The Blue Shirts need one more to tie their franchise record of ten consecutive wins, which they accomplished twice in 1939–40 and 1972–73.

The Rangers will be vying for their tenth win when they face the Philadelphia Flyers next on Saturday.

What's next for Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils?

New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils

Following their 6-3 win over the Flyers last week, the Devils have lost back-to-back games.

With 60 points (28-24-4), New Jersey is fifth in the Metro Division, 19 points behind the leaders, the New York Rangers. When it comes to the playoff standings, the Devils are tied with the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders, sitting just five points behind the second-placed Tampa Bay Lightning (65 points).

Jack Hughes, who is the second-highest scorer for the club, will hope to get his team back on the winning track when the Devils take on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.