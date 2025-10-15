Jacob Markstrom injury: Devils HC Sheldon Keefe shares worrying update on star goalie's return

Jacob Markstrom will miss a few weeks after suffering a lower body injury in the Devils’ 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Monday. New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed the update and was shared by the team on X. The injury happened after Markstrom replaced Jake Allen, who left the game after the second period.The goaltender has had an up and down start to the season, winning two games and losing one. He has faced 58 shots and made 49 saves but hasn’t earned a shutout. Markstrom performed well in the wins over Columbus and Tampa Bay; however, he struggled versus Carolina in the season opener.After the game against the Blue Jackets, Timo Meier, who scored the opening goal, praised both goaltenders for their effort.“Jake Allen played unbelievable and obviously Jacob Markstrom at the end,” Meier said, via NHL.com. “We saw the maturity of the team and the special teams were very good, awesome.”Dawson Mercer scored two goals and Jake Allen made 23 saves before leaving the game, which the Devils' won for their second straight victory.With Markstrom is sidelined, New Jersey will turn to Allen and Nico Daws to manage the goaltending duties. The team is hoping that he'll recover quickly.Jacob Markstrom kept Devils strong against LightningJacob Markstrom played a key role in the New Jersey Devils’ 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning last Saturday. He helped preserve the lead in the final two periods. The Devils started strong, with Timo Meier scoring on a rebound. Connor Brown added a goal assisted by Arseny Gritsyuk, and Nico Hischier made it 3-0 with a wraparound off the defender.New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe praised the team's start.&quot;Really good start, good effort from our guys to take a hold of the game,&quot; Keefe said after the game, via NHL.com. &quot;There's so many things that could've gone real bad for us today, the guys just dug in.&quot;Markstrom made consistent saves to maintain the lead but allowed two goals in the second period. Yanni Gourde scored on a wrist shot, while Ryan McDonagh followed with a one-timer, cutting the deficit 3-2.Markstrom stayed composed in third period as Jesper Bratt scored a shorthanded goal and Brown added his second. Darren Raddysh scored for Tampa Bay; however, the Devils held on for a 5-3 win.