Jacob Markstrom injury update: Flames set to receive major boost ahead of playoffs

Amid swirling rumors surrounding Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom, head coach Ryan Huska provided fans with reassurance on Friday. Despite being labeled day-to-day with a lower-body injury earlier in the week, Huska stated confidently that Markstrom is expected to play again before the conclusion of the regular season.

TSN's Salim Nadim Valji shared an update on X:

"There's been some questions about Jacob Markstrom's status with the Flames, but today head coach Ryan Huska was pretty clear in saying that Markstrom will likely play again at some point this season & he's not concerned with the injury."

The 31-year-old goaltender has played a pivotal role for the Flames this season, featuring in 41 games and achieving a solid record of 22 wins, 17 losses, and 2 overtime losses.

Despite facing recent injury setbacks, Jacob Markstrom has maintained a commendable 2.68 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage, along with two shutouts.

Huska's confidence in Markstrom's comeback is underscored by the team's decision to retain him through the recent trade deadline. This was despite reported interest from other NHL teams, including the New Jersey Devils.

Meanwhile, in Markstrom's absence, the Flames have turned to Dustin Wolf, recalled from the Calgary Wranglers earlier in the week. The 22-year-old netminder adds promise to the Flames' goaltending depth with an impressive 20-11-3 record in 35 games with the Wranglers. He maintains a 2.43 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.

Calgary Flames secure 4-1 win in Jacob Markstrom's absence

The Calgary Flames secured a 4-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome, with Blake Coleman scoring twice in a decisive four-goal third period. Yegor Sharangovich contributed a goal and an assist, supported by Dryden Hunt's two assists and Dustin Wolf's 28 saves.

Anthony Mantha scored for the Golden Knights, but Adin Hill's 33 saves weren't enough. Vegas, aiming for a playoff spot, currently leads the Minnesota Wild by four points.

Sharangovich's goal tied the game, followed by Coleman's lead-taking goal and Matt Coronato's one-timer. Coleman sealed the win with an empty-net goal, securing a crucial victory for the Flames.