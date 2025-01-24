Jacob Markström injury update: New Jersey Devils get return timeline for $36,000,000 star goalie

The New Jersey Devils are clinging to third in the Metropolitan Division, and they're about to be without star goalie Jacob Markström. The goaltender suffered an injury during Wednesday's game against the Boston Bruins.

On Friday, the Devils announced that Markström will be out for four to six weeks due to an MCL sprain. He won't be able to compete in the 4 Nations Face-Off next month. Markström is in the fifth year of a six-year, $36,000,000 contract.

NHL insider Chris Johnston said:

"Expect Sweden to have to replace Markstrom on its 4 Nations roster before the tournament begins."

Before getting hurt, Markström was having a terrific season. He was 21-9-5 with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. The Devils are three points behind the Carolina Hurricanes and 11 back of the Washington Capitals in the division.

They lead the Columbus Blue Jackets by seven, but they'll now have to fend them off without the help of their top goalie.

Devils dodged a bullet with Jacob Markström injury

The New Jersey Devils will be without Jacob Markström for up to six weeks. That means he can return with about two weeks left in the season. If the Devils make the playoffs, which they're in line to do now, he will presumably be back in the rotation as usual by then.

Jakob Markström went down after a collision (Getty)

It's not good for the Devils to rely on backup goalies until almost the end of the season, but the initial fear was that Markström would not return at all. The diagnosis is not good, but it could have been much worse.

Instead of tearing something and costing himself the season and part of next season, too, it's just a sprain. Boston Bruins forward Justin Brazeau ran into Markström.

Sweden already has several injury concerns for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark and Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson are also hurt and in danger of missing the event.

