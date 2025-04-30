Jacob Markstrom makes feelings known about NJ Devils' D-corps after squandering 3-0 lead in elimination game vs Hurricanes

Jacob Markstrom spoke after the NJ Devils’ playoff loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 on Tuesday. The Devils had a 3-0 lead but could not hold it in the second period. Within the first six minutes, the Hurricanes scored three goals to tie the game 3-3. Devils Nico Hischier put the Devils lead back with a wrist shot goal for a brief relief, but the Hurricanes once again tied the game 4-4 with forward Sebastian Aho's goal.

Markstrom stayed composed in the third period and denied the Hurricanes any goals despite 15 shots. The game went to overtime, and Markstrom delivered another masterclass by facing several shots but taking the game to - second overtime. NJ Devils' offensive failure came to light in this period as they were outshot 14-3 by the Hurricanes.

Carolina came back and won 5-4 in double overtime by a power play goal. Markstrom said scoring four goals should have been enough to win.

"The defense battled again," Markstrom said. "Overtime, logging a lot of minutes. Most guys were up over 30-some minutes."

Markstrom didn’t blame anyone directly but pointed to defensive breakdowns. He said the NJ Devils needed to close out the game.

"Our defense had been playing unbelievable in front of me and Jake, and Dossie all year," Markstrom said to the media. "Kudos to them. They sacrifice their bodies, and they play hard. They're taking hits back there and blocking shots. Not only the D-men, but our wingers as well. This is a great group. There's a lot of will in this room. It sucks right now."

Markstrom had a strong regular season with four shutouts. He finished with a 26-16-6 record, a 2.50 goals-against average, and a .900 save percentage. In the playoffs, he went 1-4 with a .911 save percentage. His best game was a double-overtime win in Game 3.

NJ Devils coach Sheldon Keefe talks about the loss

Coach Sheldon Keefe said the team battled hard despite injuries. He said they missed Luke Hughes and Brendan Smith, who got hurt early, and praised Markstrom’s play.

“I loved the fight in our team. We competed hard. We fought back and got the lead back. Then they get a long five-on-three — the first of the series — I liked a lot about our game tonight,” Keefe said, via NHL.com. "... Our guys gave everything they had. We were on fumes in overtime. Marky’s battling. There was a path there for us to win. Came close to it today.”

The NJ Devils now head into the offseason, and Markstrom has one year left on his six-year, $36,000,000 contract.

