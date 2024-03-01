Jacob Markstrom slams Flames management over handling of trade situation

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's management regarding the handling of trade discussions leading up to the March 8 deadline.

In a statement on Friday, Markstrom conveyed his feelings about the situation, indicating that he believes the management could have approached the matter in a more considerate manner.

Markstrom said:

"I think everyone in here, every player in here, I really respect them. Everything that’s been going on and not going on… how everyone in this room has handled everything, I think has been really good, you know? The whole situation and everything, am I happy about that? No, I’m not. And I think it could have been handled a lot different from up top."

Expand Tweet

Markstrom, a veteran netminder, has been a subject of trade speculation for weeks, and his name currently holds the ninth position on TSN’s Trade Bait Board.

Despite the ongoing trade discussions, the Flames have experienced recent success on the ice, winning four consecutive games. However, they still find themselves seven points behind the final wild-card spot in the competitive Western Conference.

The goaltender, who is in the fourth year of a six-year, $36 million contract, expressed his discontent with the situation. Markstrom's contract carries an annual cap hit of $6 million and is set to run through the 2025-26 campaign.

Calgary Flames extend winning streak with Jacob Markstrom guarding net

The Calgary Flames secured their fourth consecutive win, beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-2, with Yegor Sharangovich scoring the decisive goal in the third period. Sharangovich, who had struggled to find the net in 11 previous games, expressed relief, saying:

"It’s been a long time that I can’t score, but our line always has enough chances to score and finally, we find a way."

Sharangovich's pivotal goal came after a shift to center following Elias Lindholm's trade, a change to which he adapted well. Flames head coach Ryan Huska praised his defensive responsibility and the chemistry developing in his line.

Huska said:

"...To see him score tonight the way he did was a big moment for our team."

The game saw rapid-fire scoring, including goals from Andrew Mangiapane, Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund. Mangiapane, playing his 400th career game, showcased his longevity as one of only 13 active sixth-round draft picks to reach this milestone.

Jacob Markstrom, contributing five assists this season, outshone his peers in playmaking among NHL goalies. Despite the win, the Flames remain five points behind Nashville for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.