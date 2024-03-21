Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom has expressed his relief that the trade deadline has passed and shut down any notions of departing from the team.

Markstrom, who's been out with a lower-body injury for the last five games, got back to practice on Thursday. Looks like he's on the mend and getting closer to jumping back into the Flames' lineup.

In a statement shared by Eric Francis, Sr columnist/analyst with Sportsnet, Markstrom addressed the swirling rumors and said:

"It’s been a relief not talking to you guys. We look forward now. Everyone in this room is going to be here now."

Jacob Markstrom sends a clear message of unity and commitment to his teammates and the Flames organization. He remains steadfast in his dedication to the team, emphasizing his excitement to return to playing and his contractual commitment for the next two years.

Markstrom added:

"I’ve got a contract two more years and I’m just excited to be back playing."

Expand Tweet

In Dan Vladar's absence, Flames will count on Jacob Markstrom and Dustin Wolf

Calgary Flames' Dan Vladar will undergo season-ending hip surgery, leaving starting goalie duties to Jacob Markstrom, who has recovered from a lower-body injury. Vladar's absence prompts Dustin Wolf's continued emergency recall.

With the playoffs looming, Calgary (33-30-5) faces an uphill battle, trailing the second wild card, Vegas Golden Knights, by eight points.

Markstrom's all about that competitive vibe and the team's never-give-up attitude. He said:

"All we can do is just play every night and compete and try to win. As long as there's a chance, there's a chance. Anything can happen. We have great leaders in this locker room. Everybody's got to pick up a shovel and start digging."

Markstrom's been solid this season, with a 22-17-2 record, a 2.68 goals-against average, and a .910 save percentage in 41 games.

Meanwhile, Wolf, regarded as a top prospect, embraces the learning opportunity alongside Markstrom:

"It's a good opportunity for myself to be in this locker room, be around these guys for the next month and hopefully more ... I'm super excited to be around him each and every day for the next month and kind of pick apart his game and see what works super well for him."

Markstrom is expected to start against the Vancouver Canucks.