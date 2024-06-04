Jacob Trouba makes gruesome injury admission post New York Rangers' playoff exit

Following the conclusion of Jacob Trouba's season with the New York Rangers, who bowed out in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games against the Panthers, he is admitting to a pretty severe injury. Per Greg Wyshynski, he had a broken ankle in the 2023–2024 season.

Wyshynski reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Jacob Trouba said he had a broken ankle this season and that a 'kidney bean sized chunk' came off it. Said it wasn’t a weight bearing bone so he could walk on it but skating didn’t feel great. Said it was 'limiting.'"

Trouba didn't have the best postseason, but the Rangers had been dominant despite it. They opened their run with seven straight wins before the Carolina Hurricanes beat them.

Ultimately, they ran out of steam against the Florida Panthers, who won Game 6 by a score of 2-1 to put a cap on the Rangers' season. Now Trouba will need to go about healing his ankle fully over the offseason.

The 2023–24 Mark Messier Award winner toughed it out, starting all 16 of the Rangers playoff games. The ankle may have been affecting him, as he could only muster up seven total points (one goal and six assists).

Jacob Trouba opens up about his season-ending loss

Jacob Trouba, the New York Rangers captain, didn't have much to say after his and his team's season ended in the Eastern Conference Finals. He is their leader and one of their stars, but none of that mattered in the wake of the loss.

Jacob Trouba opened up on the loss

Via Clutch Points, he said:

“We were right there. We just came up short.”

The team has some big decisions to make in the offseason as they go about trying to get better and over the hump for the 2024–2025 season.