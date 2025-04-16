  • home icon
  • Jagmeet Singh, Yves-François Blanchet issue statements over rescheduling of debate due to Habs' potential playoff clinching game

Jagmeet Singh, Yves-François Blanchet issue statements over rescheduling of debate due to Habs' potential playoff clinching game

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Apr 16, 2025 19:25 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Canadian political debate rescheduled due to Montreal Canadiens crucial game (Source: Imagn)

The Habs are set to play a crucial game against the Carolina Hurricanes that could earn them a playoff spot with a win. To avoid a timing conflict, the federal election debate was moved from 8 p.m. Eastern to 6 p.m. Two Canadian political leaders, Jagmeet Singh and Yves-François Blanchet, asked for the change in schedule.

Singh and Blanchet raised concerns that the debate would conflict with the game, especially for viewers in Quebec. In his statement, Singh said the debate’s timing made the political system seem out of touch. He argued that the scheduling issue would affect who watches the French-language debate.

“Hockey is in our blood,” Singh said, via frontofficesports.com. “This scheduling conflict makes the political system look out of touch and is going to have a serious impact on who tunes in to the only French debate of the campaign.”
Blanchet also pointed out the importance of both the debate and the game, calling for a schedule change. He recognized that the game had a significant impact on Quebec’s democratic process and that the debate should not compete with it.

“Let’s not underestimate the importance of this debate for Quebec democracy, on the one hand,” Blanchet said. “Let’s not underestimate the quality of the game, either.”
Radio-Canada and the Debates Commission responded by acknowledging Canadians' love for hockey. They said moving the debate time would allow people to watch both the debate and the important moments of the Canadiens' game.

For the Canadiens, the game against the Hurricanes is crucial. They need one point to secure a playoff spot. If they lose in regulation, their playoff hopes will depend on the result of the Blue Jackets game the next day.

Since reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in the 2020-21 season, the Habs have missed the playoffs each season. Their run that year ended in five games against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Emil Heineman returns for Habs’ final game vs Hurricanes

Emil Heineman will return to the Habs lineup on Wednesday against the Hurricanes. He missed five games with an injury. Earlier, he was out for 14 games after a car accident in Salt Lake City. He has played 61 games this season with 10 goals and 8 assists.

Heineman joined the Canadiens in the 2022 Tyler Toffoli trade. He was drafted 43rd overall by Florida in 2020. He also played 59 AHL games with Laval, scoring 38 points. Heineman’s contract ends this season, and he’ll be a restricted free agent.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Edited by Gio Vergara
