Jake Guentzel finally opens up on possible trade and subsequent departure from Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins star forward Jake Guentzel has recently spoken about the reality of being involved in trade rumors.

Guentzel ranks 3rd on TSN's Trade Bait Board on Wednesday and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the season's end.

With the Penguins currently lagging seven points behind in the race for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, team president Kyle Dubas has suggested the possibility of moving Guentzel before the trade deadline.

In a candid conversation with The Athletic's Rob Rossi, Guentzel laid bare the complexities and emotional challenges that come with the trade.

"It's a lot more than you think it is," Jake Guentzel reflected, alluding to the life-altering impact of a trade.

"It's moving everything. You're changing your whole lifestyle. You're meeting a bunch of new people, and if you've got a family... it's just a lot."

The professional adjustments are equally daunting.

"Then you've got to go play hockey, right? There's a different system, different guys to learn how to play with, where to go eat," he added, emphasizing the on-ice adjustments that come with a new roster and coaching staff.

Jake Guentzel expressed a particular dislike for switching gears:

I don't like new gloves. That seems like a small thing, but I really don't like wearing new gloves.

Hockey insider Frank Seravalli on potential teams for Jake Guentzel

1. The Arizona Coyotes are an unexpected potential suitor for Jake Guentzel due to his father's scouting role and the team's wealth of draft picks and prospects.

2. The Carolina Hurricanes could greatly benefit from Guentzel's knack for playoff scoring, and they can sign him to a longer deal given their roster's current transition.

3. The Colorado Avalanche needs impactful players, especially with Nichushkin and Landeskog's statuses uncertain, making them more than just shoppers for a second-line center.

4. The Detroit Red Wings might see the acquisition of Guentzel and securing his extension as a significant move under GM Steve Yzerman's direction.

5. The Edmonton Oilers are in the market for a top-six forward and could be a good fit for Guentzel, considering their assets and high motivation to strengthen the team.

6. The Florida Panthers are in a strong position for a Stanley Cup run, but their ability to trade for a player like Guentzel is limited due to a lack of tradeable assets and no first-round pick until 2026.

7. The New York Rangers have been seeking a center, now have an additional gap with Blake Wheeler's injury, and given their history of adding high-profile wingers, they could be in the mix.

8. The Vancouver Canucks are known for their interest in Penguins players and have already made significant additions. Acquiring Guentzel could be a decisive move for them.

9. The Vegas Golden Knights, faced with Mark Stone's injury and a significant amount of salary cap space, are expected to be proactive in seeking a winger, with Guentzel being a potential target.