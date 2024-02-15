Jake Guentzel Injury: Pens coach provides update on forward's absence in third period against Panthers

On Wednesday night, Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel was forced to leave the Florida Panthers game due to an upper body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan provided a succinct update on Guentzel's condition:

"He's being evaluated right now for an upper-body injury. That's all I have for you."

Guentzel's absence in the final period was noticeable, leaving fans concerned about the severity of his injury. Although there wasn't a specific play that caused the setback, he endured several hits throughout the game, potentially contributing to his injury.

At 29, Guentzel is a star player for the Penguins. He has had a great season, scoring 52 points in 50 games, including 22 goals and 30 assists, a personal best, playing a key role in his team's good run.

Jake Guentzel, a 2013 NHL Draft third-round selection, has been a stalwart in Pittsburgh since his debut 2016-17 season. As he approaches the end of his contract and is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, his future with the Penguins is uncertain, amidst trade deadline talks.

The Penguins are seventh in the Metropolitan Division, complicating their path to the playoffs. Guentzel's injury compounds the challenge for the Penguins, who are riding a three-game losing streak. They next face the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Colorado Avalanche emerges as a possible destination for Penguins' Jake Guentzel

As Jake Guentzel enters his final year with the Penguins without new offers, his future is the talk of the town.

Frank Seravalli from Daily Faceoff proposed Jake Guentzel to be retained at half his current pay and goalie Alex Nedeljkovic moved to the Colorado Avalanche. In turn, Colorado would give up their first-round picks for 2024 and 2025, and a third-round pick in 2025.

The proposed trade would bolster an already formidable Avalanche lineup while addressing their goaltending needs. Despite the hefty price tag of multiple first-round picks, Seravalli reckons the Avalanche wouldn't hesitate:

"Do you think Nathan MacKinnon cares about two first-round picks?"

The Penguins, chasing a playoff spot, must make a call on Guentzel soon. If rebuilding is the plan, Guentzel's departure in a trade may be the way to go.