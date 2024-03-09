Jake Guentzel injury update: Insider provides update on Hurricanes forward's return

The Carolina Hurricanes made headlines with a blockbuster trade, acquiring forward Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The trade involved sending forward Michael Bunting, three prospects and two conditional draft picks to the Penguins. This move was a strategic effort by the Hurricanes to bolster their offensive lineup with the addition of the two-time 40-goal scorer.

However, the excitement surrounding the trade took a somber turn as it was revealed that Jake Guentzel had been placed on injured reserve by the Penguins and was expected to miss up to four weeks. The announcement came on Thursday, Feb. 15th, with the Penguins projecting Guentzel's return to the team in early March.

Mike Morreale, senior draft writer at NHL.com, provided a crucial injury update on Jake Guentzel. Taking to X, Morreale shared insights from Rod Brind'Amour, the head coach for the Carolina Hurricanes.

According to Morreale's tweet, Brind'Amour said:

"Jake Guentzel is with the team but, obviously, will not play tonight. He is eligible to be removed from LTIR tomorrow (Sunday)."

Expand Tweet

The news of Guentzel's presence with the Hurricanes suggests that the forward is actively engaging with the team despite his current injury status. The mention of LTIR (long-term injured reserve) eligibility indicates that there is potential for Guentzel's return to the lineup in the near future.

Pittsburgh Penguins star Jake Guentzel bids farewell to iconic 'Jake's Shake' at Milkshake Factory

Milkshake Factory bid a fond farewell to Pittsburgh Penguins star Jake Guentzel on Friday, retiring his iconic shake that has garnered immense popularity over the past six years. The event drew over 100 fans at the Downtown location, where Guentzel's number was ceremoniously retired.

Shawn Smith, VP of operations at Milkshake Factory, expressed his sentiments, saying:

"We are going to miss Jake... It's not going to be easy to see him go."

Guentzel's shake, aptly named "Jake's Shake," became a sensation, selling over half a million shakes and leaving an indelible mark on the city and its fans.

The delectable concoction, a blend of hot fudge, cookies and cream, brownies and whipped cream, was a variation of Guentzel's personal favorite when he first arrived in Pittsburgh. The shake's popularity was evident as fans like Kaley Stanczyk and her sons attended the event, expressing their admiration for Guentzel and the iconic shake.

For those who missed the event, Milkshake Factory plans to continue the legacy by renaming the treat the "Cookie Brownie Fudge," ensuring it remains available at all its locations, including PPG Arena.