Jake Guentzel trade: Players included, picks exchanged and more details from Penguins-Hurricanes trade

The Carolina Hurricanes have struck a deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins, acquiring forward Jake Guentzel and defenseman Ty Smith. In return, the Penguins receive Michael Bunting, along with prospects Ville Koivunen, Vasili Ponomarev, and Cruz Lucius. Additionally, Carolina will part with a 2024 conditional first-round pick and a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick.

However, conditions apply to the draft picks involved. If Carolina fails to reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2024, the Penguins will receive Philadelphia’s second-round pick from Carolina instead of the first-round pick. Similarly, if Carolina does not secure the Stanley Cup in 2024, the Penguins will not obtain the Hurricanes' fifth-round pick.

Before­ getting injured on February 14, Guentze­l, the 29-year-old winger, had some great score­s. He was pushing towards 36 goals and 85 points. Before his injury, Guentzel scored 22 goals and adde­d 52 points in 50 games. Notably, Jake Guentzel contributed to the Penguins' Stanley Cup victory in the 2016-17 season.

Additionally, the Penguins will retain 25 percent of Guentzel's salary in this trade.

Full trade:

Pittsburgh trades Jake Guentzel (25% retained)

Ty Smith to Carolina in exchange for Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Vasili Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius

Carolina’s 1st-round pick in 2024 (Conditional)

Carolina’s 5th-round pick in 2024 (Conditional).

