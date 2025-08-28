Jake Oettinger breaks silence on Dallas Stars trading his best friend Mason Marchment to Kraken

Jake Oettinger spoke honestly about how hard it was to see Mason Marchment leave the Dallas Stars. The goaltender, known as “Otter” or “Phenomenotter,” said the trade to the Seattle Kraken came with more than just a hockey loss. For him, it was about losing someone he had grown very close to.“That was really tough. It's no secret how close he and I are,” Oettinger said, per NHL insider Sam Nestler. “That's one you never really get over. Just as good as it gets as a guy and a teammate.”Marchment, called “Mush” by his teammates, had become one of Oettinger’s best friends. Their bond also extended to family life. Oettinger mentioned that his wife and Marchment’s wife are best friends, and both couples are expecting children around the same time.“Mush is one of my best friends, and that's not going to change. It's a tough part of the job when you get really close with someone. ... That whole part of it just su*ks, &quot;Oettinger said. “It feels like right when I start calling someone my best friend, they get traded.”The Stars traded Marchment in June for two draft picks, a third-round pick in 2026 and a fourth-round pick in 2025. Seattle, which missed the playoffs again with a 35-41-6 record, added a forward who gave consistent production this past season. Marchment scored 22 goals and 25 assists for 47 points with a +15 rating in the regular season.Mason Marchment's career path has been built on persistence. He was never drafted but earned his way into the NHL. He has played for Toronto, Florida, Dallas and now Seattle.Mason Marchment's message for Kraken fans following tradeMason Marchment shared a message with Seattle Kraken fans after joining the team in late June. In a short video on X, he said he was excited to arrive and get to work.&quot;Hey, Kraken fans, Mason Marchment here,&quot; he said in his message for Seattle fans.&quot; I'm super excited to get to town and get to work. I will see you guys soon.&quot;On the other hand, the Kraken general manager, Jason Botterill, praised Marchment’s stature and presence. He said Marchment is effective in the corners and near the net.&quot;I think Mason has a unique combination of size, skill, and strength,&quot; Botterill said about Marchment, via NHL.com. &quot;He works well down in the corners and around the net.&quot;Botterill also pointed out his playoff experience. Marchment has played in three straight conference finals, and Botterill mentioned that he knows the intensity and demands of playoff hockey, something that the Kraken needs. Marchment is entering the final year of his $18 million deal. So, he is also awaiting an extension.