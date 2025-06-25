James Hagens sends clear message to Islanders regarding their No.1 pick in 2025 NHL draft

The New York Islanders have the first pick in the 2025 NHL draft, and James Hagens is hoping they'll call his name. There's a good chance they do, but Hagens' competitive nature won't let him settle for being second to anyone in this class.
It remains to be seen what the Islanders are going to do, but Hagens is making his last plea for them to choose him. Via Long Island News, he said he is "chasing" his dreams and the moment right now.
"Just the competitive nature of it," Hagens said. "I want to be the first pick off the board, but you also want to go to a place that wants you the most."
A younger version of him would be "very surprised" at how things have turned out.
Hagens is far and away the most likely choice for New York, but Michael Misa, Anton Frondell, and some other prospects could be considered when the time comes.
The Islanders have the first pick for the first time since 2009, which is when they drafted John Tavares, a player who could enter free agency and, in theory, return to the Isles this year.
James Hagens reveals ultimate hockey goal
Being the first pick would be ideal for James Hagens, but that's just one small part of the beginning of his professional journey. The end goal is to win a Stanley Cup.
He said via Long Island News:
"It would be great for my family. It would be special bringing a Stanley Cup home to where you grew up and where it all started. But no matter what team picks you, I think it would be really cool to win a Stanley Cup."
If the Islanders and other NHL teams do pass on him, Hagens said he would remember the names of all the clubs who opted not to take him. He plans to show them their folly on the ice in the future if that happens.
