Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn will miss the start of the season after being diagnosed with a collapsed lung. The injury happened in the third period of a 3-2 preseason overtime win against the Minnesota Wild. Benn will have surgery and subsequent evaluation in four weeks, leaving his early-season status uncertain.Benn played his entire 16-season NHL career with Dallas after being drafted 129th in 2007. Last season, Benn scored 16 goals and 33 assists for 49 points, with a plus-minus of +3.In the playoffs, Benn played 18 games, recording one goal and two assists. His experience helps guide younger forwards and contributes to the team’s physical play.Benn is signed to a one-year, $1 million contract with the chance to earn $3 million more in performance bonuses. The deal lasts through the 2025-26 season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent.Stars general manager Jim Nill called Ben a key part of the team for nearly two decades.&quot;Jamie embodies everything it means to be a Dallas Star and has since he was drafted 18 years ago,&quot; Nill said in June. &quot;There was never a doubt that Jamie would return next season, and we are thrilled for both our organization and our fans that he will continue to lead our team in our pursuit of winning a championship.&quot;This injury is a setback for the Stars as they start the season. Losing their captain, even temporarily, will affect the team on and off the ice.Stars goalie Jake Oettinger feels ready for best part of his careerHeading into the 2025-26 season, Stars goalie Jake Oettinger thinks he is at a good point in his career. The Stars made it to the conference finals three years in a row, with Oettinger in the net. Last season, they had a 50-26-6 record, and Oettinger finished with 36-18-4.Additionally, Oettinger is only 26 and already ranks fourth in wins in Stars history with 149.“I’m lucky with the opportunity I was given to play when I was so young here,” Oettinger said, via NHL.com. &quot;I’ve been the guy here for a while, and it’s been great and I’ve learned a lot, and I feel like I’m entering the best part of my career now.”This season, Oettinger will be playing under new coach Glen Gulutzan. He is ready to help the Stars push for a longer playoff run.