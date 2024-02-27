Jamie Drysdale Injury: What happened to Philadelphia Flyers defenseman?

The Philadelphia Flyers suffered an injury setback to defenseman Jamie Drysdale following a hard hit from Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jansen Harkins during Sunday's battle of Pennsylvania.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Drysdale is out week-to-week, and the Flyers are hopeful of him returning before the end of the season:

"Word on Jamie Drysdale is he's out week-to-week with the hope he will be able to return this season. Good luck to him, he's had enough injury trouble"

The incident unfolded during the second period, when Drysdale was caught by Harkins with an open ice hard hit near the neutral zone. The 21-year-old left the ice immediately, and it appeared the hit had seemingly hurt his left shoulder.

This is the second time in his career that Drysdale has suffered a potential season-ending injury. Last season, the 21-year-old defenseman suffered an injury to the same shoulder with eight games remaining in the campaign. Moreover, he has already missed 21 games earlier this season due to a lower-body injury.

How has Jamie Drysdale fared for Philadelphia Flyers?

New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers

On Jan. 8, the Philadelphia Flyers acquired Jamie Drysdale following a deal that sent forward Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks.

Drysdale was drafted No. 6 by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2020 NHL draft. He joined the Flyers after spending four seasons with the Ducks.

This season, the 21-year-old defenseman has racked up four points through two goals and as many assists in 17 games for the Flyers, with a plus/minus of -9. He played 10 games for the Ducks, recording five points through a goal and four assists with a plus/minus of -2 before the trade.

The Philadelphia Flyers came away off a 7-6 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their recent matchup. The club sits third in the Metro Division with 67 points and is 5-4-1 in their last 10 outings.

They'll take on the Tampa Bay Lightning next on Tuesday.