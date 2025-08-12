Jari Kurri recalls Wayne Gretzky's "greatest goal he's ever scored" from the 1988 playoffs against the Flames

The 1980s had some of the best matchups between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. On the top of the list is the Campbell Conference semifinals playoff game in 1988 that the Oilers won in overtime. Wayne Gretzky scored a brilliant goal, off an assist from Jari Kurri.

The prolific forwards complemented each other's games, with Gretzky driving the play and Kurri showcasing his two-way skills. They were also one of the best duos on 2-on-1 attacks. With Edmonton short-handed in overtime, Kurri made an intricate pass to Gretzky, who skated towards the Flames' goal and scored from the left circle.

Kurri, appearing on the "Oilers Now" podcast with Bob Stauffer during the Battle of Alberta charity golf tournament last week, recalled the goal. Stauffer introduced it through Gretzky's eyes, who previously admitted that it was the best goal he ever scored.

"There was a guy named Kurri that passed it up to Gretzky on the penalty kill," Kurri said on Friday (12:55). "And you had a pretty good view of the goal. It's pretty special. We've had Wayne on the show multiple times, Jari. He says it's the greatest goal he's ever scored."

For the Finnish forward, it was the goal that gave hope to Oilers' fan base.

"Yeah, actually, the shot he took, I've seen him few times take that shot, but it was right in the top of the goal and a huge goal," Kurri said. "And I've never seen that kind of turn around in the bench and for the fans.

"They were great games, and we always love to play, no matter what year it was, but it was always great to play against the Flames because the tough games would make you be a better player when they have to face teams like that."

Edmonton and Calgary were so far ahead in the Campbell Conference in that decade that they were its Stanley Cup representatives from 1983 to 1990. The Oilers beat the Flames in 1983, 1984 and swept them in 1988 after the Game 2 win. Calgary was victorious in 1986.

Jari Kurri and Wayne Gretzky's legacies live on

From 1980, when Kurri joined the NHL, until 1988, when Wayne Gretzky was traded to the LA Kings, the duo was almost unstoppable. After the 1991 season, Kurri also headed to the Kings, and they played for five more seasons and reached another Stanley Cup Final together.

Overall, Gretzky assisted 364 of Kurri's goals, while Kurri helped the Gretzky with 196 goals. Their playoff prowess saw them lead the Oilers to four Stanley Cup wins. At the time of their retirement, Gretzky led the playoffs with 122 goals, while Kurri was third with 106.

Gretzky was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1999. Kurri followed suit in 2001, becoming the first Finnish Hall of Famer.

