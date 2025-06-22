Jaromir Jagr’s girlfriend Dominika gushes over surreal Stanley Cup Final experience of Panthers winning it all

Ex-NHLer Jaromir Jagr and his partner Dominika Branišová were in attendance at the Stanley Cup Final earlier this week. On Friday, she posted a highlight reel featuring special moments from their gameday experience on her Instagram.

In the caption, Dominika shared how unreal the experience was for her. She mentioned that she grew up watching sports like football and volleyball in her hometown Příbram and never thought she would be at an NHL final.

“Stanley Cup Champions 🏆🏆 I still can’t believe I got to experience this 🥹. Last year the victory of the Czech team at the World Cup in Prague and now Florida in the Stanley Cup final 🏒,” Dominika wrote in Czech.

She also reflected on seeing the Czech team win the World Championship last year and thanked Jagr for making these moments possible.

“Since I was a kid, I liked watching sports and going to sports matches. In Příbram, where I come from, it was mainly football and volleyball ⚽️🏐. I never dreamed that I would ever get to the NHL finals 🤩. Thank you for this @jj68jaromirjagr 🙏🏻 za☺️”

Dominika Branišová is a Czech model and entrepreneur. Jaromir Jagr and Dominika met in May 2020 in Prague and they started dating soon after. She later became CEO of his brand JJ68 which sells supplements and apparel, while Jagr serves as creative director. Before that, she worked as a VIP manager and modeled with Eskimo Bohemia Management.

Jaromir Jagr compares Connor McDavid to the likes of Wayne Gretzky and Michael Jordan

Earlier this month, Jaromir Jagr offered high praise for Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid. In an interview published by Luke Fox, Jagr compared McDavid to some of the most iconic athletes in sports history including Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

He mentioned that McDavid’s playing style sets him apart from the rest.

“I respect the game he plays,” Jagr said. “It’s fun to watch. The way he plays, he sometimes makes very good players look silly. And it’s special. I always admire people who are greater than the rest of ’em.”

Jagr went on to suggest that the Oilers’ captain’s talent might stem from something beyond natural ability. He indicated that McDavid’s performance on the ice reflects a level of greatness rarely seen in sports.

“I believe in God. [Jagr points to the cross on his T-shirt.] So, I can see the God in him. It’s something that’s great. I always appreciate it. Because it’s got to be something more than the rest of us.”

“Like, when you look at basketball, you get Jordan. You got to be different. And to be that different, it’s special. That’s the way I see it. I can appreciate the greatness of the people. Gretzky was different. Mario Lemieux was different,” he added

According to Jagr, his rare combination of speed, skill and instinct places McDavid easily among the all-time greats.

