Jaromir Jagr showers high praise on Oilers' star Connor McDavid

Hockey icon Jaromir Jagr recently acknowledged Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's skills in an interview with a TNT Sports reporter.

B/R Open Ice posted a video on X that shows Jagr praising McDavid during the Pittsburgh Penguins and Oilers game at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena.

The post also added a caption that reads:

"Jaromir Jagr is a big fan of Connor McDavid’s game."

Expand Tweet

The TNT Sports reporter had asked Jagr about his interest in the NHL, especially about standout players like McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Jagr did not hesitate to commend McDavid.

"Well, I do watch it. And Connor (Connor McDavid), that's a special kid," Jagr remarked. "I always said this is the best hockey National Hockey League, but he makes very good players look dumb sometimes, and I don't know if I could."

The reporter then compared him to McDavid. Jagr, however, modestly acknowledged McDavid's unique abilities:

"Well, he's very special to watch. And if you really like hockey, you should watch Connor McDavid."

Connor McDavid and the Oilers beat the Penguins 4-0

The Edmonton Oilers triumphed in a showdown between them and the Pittsburgh Penguins, marking their second win in eight days. McDavid contributed to the team's score with an early score.

Darnell Nurse's two goals in the third period solidified Edmonton's lead. Calvin Pickard's brilliant goaltending, stopping all 41 shots, secured his second shutout of the season.

Despite the challenges that the Oilers have faced, McDavid said,

"We don’t love the two losses there, we’ve played a lot of hockey lately. That’s no excuse, obviously. But six games in nine days with travel coast to coast, it’s been a grind here. So we’ll take the two points here."

Mattias Ekholm's goal further bolstered Edmonton's lead.

Pittsburgh struggled to find momentum despite Tristan Jarry's impressive goaltending. Bryan Rust's return and a physical altercation failed to aid the Penguins, now out of the playoff picture.

The Oilers will play against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.