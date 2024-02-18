Jaromir Jagr teases Pittsburgh Penguins return as jersey retirement looms for 52-year-old NHL legend

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr has stirred up speculation among fans regarding his potential return to the Pittsburgh Penguins, despite the fact that his number 68 jersey is set to be retired before their game against the Los Angeles Kings today.

That excitement sparked from his post on Facebook, where he shared a photo of himself in the Penguins’ locker room with the caption:

"I'm ready."

However, some supporters interpreted Jagr’s post as an indication of his desire to come back to the Penguins, but that is not true. Jagr is mentioning about his jersey retirement ceremony. The Czech native admitted that he was ready for the remarkable event.

Jaromir Jagr’s association with the Penguins has been described by the admiration of fans who have witnessed his 11 years with the team.

Jagr played a leading part in the Penguins’ back-to-back Stanley Cup success in 1991 and 1992. Though Jagr moved to the Capitals in 2001, he still has a tight connection with Pittsburgh.

Looking back at his experience in Pittsburgh, Jagr expressed appreciation to the city and the people who supported him.

“I’m kind of afraid of it. They don’t like me here,” Jagr said (via NHL.com). “Plus, I don’t really enjoy it. I don’t know how to explain it. People will say, ‘Oh, he’s crazy. Why doesn’t he like it?’ I don’t like that. I like to be on the side. I don’t have to be seen. I just love the game.

“But on the other side, I’m so honored for whatever is going to happen Sunday. I’m so honored.”

Jaromir Jagr's key stats and achievements

Jaromir Jagr will be honored as the third Pittsburgh Penguins player to have his jersey retired, joining Mario Lemieux (66) and Michel Briere (21). He ranks second in NHL history with 1,921 points (766 goals, 1,155 assists) across 1,733 games, behind Wayne Gretzky (2,857).

During his time in Pittsburgh, Jagr won the Hart Trophy for NHL Most Valuable Player in 1999, and he clinched the Art Ross Trophy as the league's points leader five times (1995, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001).

Jaromir Jagr was honored twice with the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL's most outstanding player, as voted by the Players' Association, in 1999 and 2000.

Jagr stands fourth in Penguins history for total points, tallying 1,079 (439 goals, 640 assists) in 806 games, trailing Lemieux (1,723), Sidney Crosby (1,556) and Evgeni Malkin (1,270).