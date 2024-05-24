Jarret Stoll's wife Erin Andrews and podcast partner take credit for setting up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Jarret Stoll's wife, Erin Andrews and podcast co-host, Charissa Thompson, are taking credit for setting up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Andrews is married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll, who played for multiple teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild in his career.

On "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Andrews and Thompson revealed they believe they are responsible for Swift and Kelce getting together.

"Yes Jimmy, we are responsible," Thompson said, with Andrews adding "We are."

Andrews explained that through covering Kelce and befriending him over the years, they thought he would be a great match for Swift.

"He had mentioned on his podcast that he went to the show, wanted to meet her afterwards, didn't get the chance to. So we just started talking about it on our podcast (Calm Down), saying 'Taylor, do this for America. Date him,'" Erin Andrews added.

She went on to highlight Kelce's appeal, saying:

"I mean the guy, he's not ugly by any means."

Andrews also referenced the Saturday Night Live skit, where Kelce pretended to lift other women to give them

"The feeling of what it was like to date a big, strong man."

"So we're like, 'Taylor, go!'" Andrews said.

Thompson added that they were advocating for the pair early on, and Kelce himself gave them recognition, commenting:

"I owe you guys big time."

"So then of course, you know, everyone gives us credit. We, you know, we'll take the credit, but I just love both of them and I'm so happy to see them happy," Thompson added.

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship around September 2023. Since then, they have been spotted together on multiple occasions, looking happy and in love.

Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll welcome their son through surrogacy

Erin Andrews and her husband Jarret Stoll welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Mack Roger Stoll, in June 2023 through surrogacy.

Andrews has been eagerly soaking up every moment with her new son, saying:

"I keep staring at him. I want to study everything about him. I want to make up for lost time."

She also thanked their surrogate, emphasizing what a blessing it was to have Mack join their family.

By bravely sharing details about their infertility struggles, Andrews hopes to help others facing similar challenges feel less alone.

"Going through this whole journey, you think you’re alone. You're not alone," Andrews said.

Erin Andrews found support through connecting with others in the infertility community during her darkest moments.