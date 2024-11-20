"Jarry is awful", "Fire Sullivan, get Montgomery": Pens fans frustrated after Pittsburgh Penguins squander 2-0 lead in OT loss to Bolts

The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a disappointing 3-2 overtime loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night after squandering a 2-0 lead. The loss dropped the Penguins' record to 7-10-4 on the season as they sit second-from-bottom in the Metropolitan Division.

The Penguins jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first two periods thanks to goals from Jesse Puljujarvi and Rickard Rakell. However, the Lightning stormed back in the third period with goals from Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli to tie it up 2-2.

Then, Brayden Point scored again in overtime to complete the Lightning's comeback and hand the Penguins a devastating defeat on home ice.

The Penguins fans were very frustrated with the loss and many took to social media to vent their anger. One fan tweeted,

"Jarry is awful" in reference to goaltender Tristan Jarry's poor performance in the game.

Another fan reacted to the loss in the wake of the Boston Bruins firing coach Jim Montgomery by tweeting,

"Fire Sullivan, get Montgomery," implying the Penguins should fire their own coach Mike Sullivan and hire the now available Montgomery.

Meanwhile, one fan pointed out that Pens captain Sidney Crosby (87) was also at fault.

"Played 40 min of solid hockey vs a top team. 3rd period, we played scared especially after they got one. Could get on Jarry also putting the 2nd one in on his own, and out to lunch in OT. Biggest issue, 87 looked uninspired." one fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Absolutely no chemistry whatsoever. I wish they’d just rebuild the team now but it won’t happen with Sid and Geno there. Not until they retire at least." another fan wrote.

"This team is embarrassing. The 9th blown 2 goal lead this year. When does the misery end?" a user questioned.

"On cancer night of all nights. This whole Organization has plenty of that. F**king Jarry once again. And what was that overtime period. Literally had the puck for 3 seconds it felt like. Gotta love it. When will a change be made ?" another user wrote.

Penguins HC Mike Sullivan on 3-2 OT loss to the Lightning

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan was clearly frustrated after his team's 3-2 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sullivan called out his players for not competing hard enough, especially on the defensive end.

"Because we have to compete harder, we need more guys to compete harder and pay more attention to detail, and we need to take more pride in playing defense." Sullivan said after the game, per NHL.com.

Sullivan also commented on goaltender Tristan Jarry's performance, saying:

"I thought he made some good saves throughout the course of the game. I thought there were a couple near the side of the net that he probably would like to have back."

Next, the Penguins will face the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

