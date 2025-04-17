Jason Robertson injury: Stars hit with untimely injury to forward just before playoffs

The Dallas Stars were hit with an untimely injury right before the playoffs, as forward Jason Robertson suffered a lower-body injury during Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Ad

Robertson left the game early in the second period after being hit into the boards by Predators winger Michael McCarron.

Stars head coach Pete DeBoer said postgame:

“The purpose of resting people down the stretch was to hopefully avoid injury and unfortunately we didn’t do that with the Robertson injury."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Also, Robertson left the arena with a brace on his right knee and appeared to be in significant pain, as per the Predators reporter Emma Lingan.

The injury casts doubt on the availability of Robertson for the Stars’ opening-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Robertson finished this season with 35 goals and 45 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. It marks the third straight season he has played every game for Dallas.

Ad

Dallas finished second in the Central Division with a 50-26-6 record but enters the playoffs on a concerning seven-game losing streak.

Game recap: Stars 5-1 loss against Predators

Mason Marchment opened the scoring for Dallas just 16 seconds into the game with a pass from Matt Duchene behind the net. Jordan Oesterle answered back midway through the first with a slap shot from the point that deflected off Stars’ Mavrik Bourque and in to tie the game 1-1.

Ad

Just 49 seconds later, Jakub Vrana gave Nashville the lead as he found open ice in front past Jake Oettinger to make it 2-1. Justin Barron then scored on a centering pass from Luke Evangelista to extend the lead to 3-1 at the end of the first.

“Particularly with the injuries. But we’ve got to figure it out. I mean, Saturday is the first time in probably three weeks where we’re playing with basically our season back on the line again, so that desperation level has to be there," DeBoer said.

Ad

"Our execution has to be there. So, we’ve got to make sure we’re ready for that.”

The Predators didn’t let up in the second. Jonathan Marchessault made it 4-1 with a backdoor tap-in off a cross-ice feed from Steven Stamkos at 6:31.

Ryan O’Reilly capped the scoring on the power play, finishing off a cross-slot pass from Filip Forsberg at 9:49 for a commanding 5-1 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama