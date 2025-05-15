Jay Rosehill drops no-holds-barred take on Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner's playoff scoring woes

Former hockey player Jay Rosehill is fed up with what he's seen from the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews in particular. As two parts of the "Core Four," they've struggled in the playoffs, and worse, the Leafs are now behind in the series vs. the Florida Panthers.

Rosehill said it's "flabbergasting" that the Leafs from the last three contests are the same team that won the first two games. He expected the Panthers to fight back, but he didn't expect the Leafs to wilt in comparison.

Rosehill feels that when it comes down to it, it's not players like Calle Jarnkrok that are going to win games. It's Matthews and Marner, and Rosehill called them both out about their lackluster play on TLN on Thursday:

"Your engine is what gets you there, and you lead with your superstars and your star players. And Austin Matthews... I just have to assume that he's severely injured. I mean, he's whiffing on pucks, forehand, backhand, he can't hit the net, a semblance of himself, even if he was 100%, people have their doubts about his compete level."

As for Marner, Rosehill can't believe fans were defending him online for "nine years in a row." He went off on Marner in particular:

"Marner has one style of play and one style of play only, and when the going gets tough, all he has to offer is a spin around. No-look backhand sauce up the f*****g middle. And that doesn't cut it in the playoffs. It never has and it never will. You can pull that sh*t off in the regular season, it's 82 games."

The NHL analyst believes Marner's style of play and Matthews' apparent injury or loss of form are primarily to blame for the situation the Leafs find themselves in.

NHL analyst rips Mitch Marner for 'one-dimensional' play

Jay Rosehill really didn't hold back when ripping Mitch Marner. The forward hits free agency this year, and it was long expected that the Toronto Maple Leafs would have to pay up. The Stanley Cup Playoffs might be changing that. Rosehill continued on TLN After Dark:

"You are not winning with this player leading the card, you're not he could go be a secondary piece on some other team that has some heavyweight fake boys and big time players, and maybe he did it and could have some success, because he's got lots of skill, but he's not leading any NHL team anywhere important. He doesn't have any other layers to his game. He is one-dimensional."

Rosehill added that Mitch Marner is afraid of contact, can't play in time, and doesn't space well. He is still beside himself that Marner has people defending him after such a tough playoff career, but he doesn't think Marner is working his way into a long contract to remain a Leaf.

