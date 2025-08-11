  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Jay Rosehill opines $8,400,000 Maple Leads is more desirable as trade fodder than David Kampf

Jay Rosehill opines $8,400,000 Maple Leads is more desirable as trade fodder than David Kampf

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 11, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
Jay Rosehill opines $8,400,000 Maple Leads is more desirable as trade fodder than David Kampf - Source: Imagn

Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf are the two names that have been circulating in trade rumors.

Ad

The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing salary cap constraints, prompting discussions about trading forwards to create flexibility and improve their lineup for the upcoming season.

Former NHLer and analyst Jay Rosehill shared his thoughts on who the Leafs should move between the two. On "The Leafs Nations" podcast, Rosehill said:

(0:10 onwards)

"I was never like, super high on Kampf. He just seemed really quiet which, okay, you could say that's good. He is good in the d-zone and good on face-offs, and this and that and that's fine."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"But we're talking about a team who wants to make a run, who is right there and I think I need a little bit more. He's got a pretty hefty contract too; one of those things where I was quite surprised Treliving signed him to with that AAV."
Ad

David Kampf has a $2.4 million cap hit for two more seasons. The Leafs could free up around $2.4 million in cap space by moving him and potentially allowing them to target a high-profile center.

Meanwhile, Calle Jarnkrok carries a $2.1 million cap hit with one year remaining on his $8.4 million deal. However, his age and reduced potential, particularly after his sports hernia surgery, limit his value compared to Kampf.

How have Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf fared for the Maple Leafs?

Calle Jarnkrok had a challenging season with the Maple Leafs, largely due to a sports hernia injury. The 33-year-old's season was cut short to 19 regular-season games, recording seven points through a goal and six assists. He averaged 13:29 of ice time per game.

Ad

Meanwhile, David Kampf appeared in 59 regular-season games, accumulating 13 points through five goals and eight assists, with 13:29 of ice time. In the playoffs, the 30-year-old appeared in one game.

Kampf's defensive reliability, offset by his lack of offensive output, makes him a frequent trade target as the Leafs look to free up cap space.

Also Read: Bobby McMann outlines the silver lining from disappointing Maple Leafs playoffs run after 7-game series loss to Panthers

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications