Jay Rosehill opines $8,400,000 Maple Leads is more desirable as trade fodder than David Kampf

Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf are the two names that have been circulating in trade rumors.The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing salary cap constraints, prompting discussions about trading forwards to create flexibility and improve their lineup for the upcoming season.Former NHLer and analyst Jay Rosehill shared his thoughts on who the Leafs should move between the two. On &quot;The Leafs Nations&quot; podcast, Rosehill said:(0:10 onwards)&quot;I was never like, super high on Kampf. He just seemed really quiet which, okay, you could say that's good. He is good in the d-zone and good on face-offs, and this and that and that's fine.&quot;He added:&quot;But we're talking about a team who wants to make a run, who is right there and I think I need a little bit more. He's got a pretty hefty contract too; one of those things where I was quite surprised Treliving signed him to with that AAV.&quot;David Kampf has a $2.4 million cap hit for two more seasons. The Leafs could free up around $2.4 million in cap space by moving him and potentially allowing them to target a high-profile center.Meanwhile, Calle Jarnkrok carries a $2.1 million cap hit with one year remaining on his $8.4 million deal. However, his age and reduced potential, particularly after his sports hernia surgery, limit his value compared to Kampf.How have Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf fared for the Maple Leafs?Calle Jarnkrok had a challenging season with the Maple Leafs, largely due to a sports hernia injury. The 33-year-old's season was cut short to 19 regular-season games, recording seven points through a goal and six assists. He averaged 13:29 of ice time per game.Meanwhile, David Kampf appeared in 59 regular-season games, accumulating 13 points through five goals and eight assists, with 13:29 of ice time. In the playoffs, the 30-year-old appeared in one game.Kampf's defensive reliability, offset by his lack of offensive output, makes him a frequent trade target as the Leafs look to free up cap space.Also Read: Bobby McMann outlines the silver lining from disappointing Maple Leafs playoffs run after 7-game series loss to Panthers