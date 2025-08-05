Jay Rosehill's spicy take entails $92,000,000 Maple Leafs hitting 100-point mark to "overshadow" Mitch Marner

Former Maple Leafs player Jay Rosehill shared a bold prediction, suggesting William Nylander could reach 100 points in the 2025-26 NHL season, potentially overshadowing Mitch Marner.

On the Leafs Nation podcast, he highlighted the curiosity about Marner’s performance in Vegas, questioning if he was the superstar to build around or if his success would depend on fulfilling a specific role.

I kind of had a little spicy one with [William] Nylander cresting the 100-point threshold and overshadowing Mitch," Rosehill said. "It was a very polarizing debate on whether you extend this guy or continue with the core four. Are you banging your head against the wall or doing the same thing over and over again? It was a major polarizing decision.

He continued:

"Personally, if I was a Vegas fan, I'd say, "You know what, Mitch can come here. He doesn't need to get 100 points. He just needs to be that guy that does his job at this spot in time, on this position, on this line, and complement everyone around you." I don't think you need to have those ultra, ultra superstars to win a cup."

Rosehill believes Nylander, alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, has the potential to hit the 100-point mark, with this possibly being Nylander’s breakout year.

"It's going to be interesting. But Matthews, Nylander, Marner, they're all capable of getting that 100-point threshold. I think even though Willy hasn't done it, this could easily be his year. That's an odd take saying Willy was going to get more points than Mitch Marner this year," he added.

Additionally, Rosehill predicted the Maple Leafs’ power play, which achieved a 24% success rate last season despite occasional struggles, will improve in the upcoming year.

William Nylander, currently signed to an eight-year, $92 million contract, had his second-best season with the Toronto Maple Leafs last term, recording 84 points with 45 goals and 39 assists.

Meanwhile, Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights by the Toronto Maple Leafs last month in a sign-and-trade deal. He signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Knights.

Toronto Maple Leafs linked to Jack Roslovic

According to reports, the Toronto Maple Leafs have expressed interest in unrestricted free agent Jack Roslovic. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that five or six other teams are also interested in the forward.

He noted that the Leafs are working to adjust their salary cap to facilitate a potential move.

"Another player we talked about for Toronto was Jack Roslovic; there's still a few teams looking at him; I've heard 5 or 6 [teams]; we know with Toronto, they're trying to move money around," Friedman said on 32 Thoughts podcast.

Jack Roslovic, who completed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, tallied 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) in 40 games with the Hurricanes last season. His ability to play both center and right wing, along with his playoff experience, positions him as a valuable depth option for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

