Jay Woodcroft reveals if he's been keeping tabs on Edmonton Oilers' success after his firing in November

Former Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft revealed he hasn't been closely following his former team's success since his firing in November. Although the Oilers, under Kris Knoblauch's coaching, performed well in the regular season and succeeded in the playoffs, Woodcroft claimed that he wanted to keep the Edmonton Oilers out of focus and instead observe the whole NHL landscape.

During a recent Sportsnet 590 podcast, Woodcroft said:

“I haven’t watched much of the Edmonton Oilers since I was let go in November. That was a choice I’ve made and I’ve spent more time studying the league.”

The fact that Woodcroft left the Edmonton Oilers during a tumultuous beginning to the season, with the team failing to live up to its billing as a Stanley Cup contender, cannot be ignored.

The move to sign Knoblauch as head coach reaped the rewards almost immediately and the team secured the second position in the Pacific Division with a 49-27-6 record.

Edmonton Oilers' former coach Jay Woodcroft's possibility as the Sharks new coach

As the NHL playoffs progress, the coaching carousel is already spinning with rumors and potential openings. Teams like the Seattle Kraken, San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues are in the market for new coaches. Among the notable names surfacing is former Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft.

Jay Woodcroft, who was recently part of Canada's coaching staff for the IIHF Hockey World Championship, is eyeing a return to the NHL after his dismissal from Edmonton.

The Sharks, in particular, value ties to their organization, making Woodcroft a candidate worth considering due to his past as a long-time assistant with them.

"Jay Woodcroft is one. The former Edmonton coach is a long-time assistant in San Jose. Spent seven seasons there as an assistant coach." Insider Elliotte Friedman shared on 32 Thoughts, that there's a possibility of Sharks hiring Woodvroft

After many years with the NHL, including assistant coaching stints with both San Jose and Edmonton, Woodcroft has earned the respect and experience of the NHL environment.

Woodcroft acknowledges the volatility of coaching in the NHL but remains optimistic and focused on his current role with Team Canada.

"Certainly for me, I'm anxious to have good conversations with people that look to talk to me, but right now my focus and concentration is on helping our country win a gold medal in Prague," Woodcroft said.

As the coaching landscape evolves, Woodcroft's preparation and experience could position him well for future opportunities behind an NHL bench.