NHL analyst Jeff Marek suggested a bold trade scenario involving Elias Pettersson heading to the New York Islanders, with Mathew Barzal going the other way to the Vancouver Canucks.

Marek suggested this idea during an episode of The Jeff Marek Show podcast alongside co-host Greg Wyshynski.

The hypothetical trade proposal involves two young stars who struggled to meet expectations this past season. Pettersson has just 45 points in 64 games for the disappointing Canucks. Barzal, who is on an 8-year, $73,200,000 contract, has put up 20 points in 30 games following an injury-plagued season.

By swapping the two, Marek theorized that it could benefit both players and teams.

“Barzal to Vancouver for Elias Pettersson. Pettersson-Horvat up the gut—" Marek said.

However, Wyshynski was skeptical, joking that Marek just wants to:

"You're rebuilding the 2023 Canucks."

While it's an interesting hypothetical, a Pettersson-for-Barzal blockbuster seems unlikely to actually happen. Both players are signed long-term and are vital franchise cornerstones.

In another trade scenario, Wyshynski noted that the Islanders could get at least two roster players and some future assets in return for Barzal. He clarified he wasn’t necessarily suggesting they should make the move, but if the team wanted to shake things up, now might be the time.

He also floated the idea of sending Barzal to Buffalo, possibly getting JJ Peterka and Owen Power in return.

NHL analyst Chris Johnston on Elias Pettersson trade rumors

Speaking on TSN's "OverDrive" on Monday, NHL analyst Chris Johnston noted that the Canucks seem comfortable keeping Elias Pettersson, who signed an 8-year, $92.8 million extension last March.

However, Johnston did acknowledge that some teams are trying to capitalize on the last week before Pettersson's no-trade clause activates on July 1st.

"The Canucks certainly are giving off all indications that they are comfortable keeping him. That’s where they’re focused … Johnston said.

But there are at least whispers that some teams are trying to get in and see in this last week whether they can use that window to perhaps get the player. This is really the last chance you have at a trade."

Once that date passes, Elias Pettersson will have full say over any trade. Teams around the league are closely watching that deadline, hoping to strike a deal before he gains that added leverage.

