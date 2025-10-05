Jeff Petry's wife Julie realizes what she's in for after Panthers vs. Lightning preseason finale racks up 312 penalty minutes

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up their preseason on Saturday night with a game that was anything but a tune-up. The matchup at Amerant Bank Arena turned into a full-on brawl fest, piling up 312 combined penalty minutes which is one of the highest totals ever recorded in an NHL exhibition game.

After the game, Panthers defenseman Jeff Petry’s wife Julie took to Instagram to share her reaction to the chaotic night. She reposted a TikTok video to her stories showing their son walking into the house wearing full hockey gear, adding the caption:

“Us not realizing the Panthers vs Lightning rivalry is just about as nasty as the Habs vs Bruins one.”

She followed it up another line poking fun at just how fierce the rivalry between Florida and Tampa Bay can be even in the preseason.

“No one prepared us for this.”

via Instagram /@petryjules

The Panthers dominated the scoreboard on the night with a 7-0 victory, but most of the attention came from the chaos that unfolded throughout the night. There were 65 total penalties including 15 majors, 15 ten-minute misconducts and 13 game ejections. At times, each team had more players in the penalty box than on the bench.

Just two minutes in, Tampa's Scott Sabourin cross-checked Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad in the face, knocking him out of the game. From there, things spiraled as multiple scrums broke out and gloves dropped repeatedly. By the end of the second period, the penalty total had already hit 194 minutes, and the game lasted over three hours.

One more odd moment came late in the third period when Florida’s eighth goal was waved off because Niko Mikkola, who had been ejected earlier, was mistakenly on the ice when the puck went in.

Panthers surprised Jeff Petry and family with a warm welcome

Earlier this summer, veteran defenseman Jeff Petry signed a one-year $775,000 contract with the Florida Panthers. The team wasted no time in making Petry and his wife Julie feel at home in South Florida.

The Panthers surprised the couple with a thoughtful care package which Julie shared on her Instagram story.

Julie captioned the story writing:

“Thank you @flapanthers for the warmest welcome! Already speaking our love language: wine + @yeti + cool swag ❤️ @jeffpetry26.”

via Instagram/@petryjules

The package included a bottle of red wine, a black Yeti cooler bag, a pair of hats, one a red Panthers logo cap, the other a cream-and-red “Stay True Co.” Palm Tree Crew edition along with a red Panthers towel. It also came with a handwritten note for the couple.

