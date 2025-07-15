Veteran forward Jeff Skinner joined the San Jose Sharks after signing a one-year, $3 million contract last week, following a Stanley Cup Final run with the Edmonton Oilers.

Before joining the Oilers last year, Skinner had spent nine seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, where he never made the playoffs despite being a consistent goal scorer, with six 30-goal seasons to his name.

After joining the Sharks, Skinner explained his reasons for leaving the Oilers, stating that every player wants to play. He said (via NHL):

"Every player wants to play. Obviously, the way the year went for me personally in Edmonton there’s a lot of good players in sort of similar situations and [who] had sort of similar skillsets,” he said. “So, it’s just the way it worked out.”

Skinner also expressed confidence in his abilities, saying he believes he has a lot left to offer to the franchise and is excited for the new challenge.

“I, for sure, think that I have a lot left in the tank,” he said. “I think I’m excited to start a new challenge. I think there’s some extra juice and extra energy that comes along with that and I think for sure I’ve got a lot left. I think when I don’t feel that way, I probably won’t play anymore, so I’m real excited to get going," he added.

Jeff Skinner made his playoff debut with the Oilers, recording two points in five postseason games.

Sharks GM praises Jeff Skinner after signing him to contract extension

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier praised Jeff Skinner after signing him to a contract extension, noting that scouts highlighted Skinner’s retained quickness, intelligence, and competitiveness in his game.

He said (via NHL):

"The scouts said he still has the quickness in his game and the smarts and the competitiveness. "It’s not always easy to jump into a team that just went on a long run and went to the Stanley Cup Final to find your kind of niche there. Sometimes you’re in a situation where guys are used to playing with certain players and they like playing with certain players, so it’s sometimes hard to find your niche"

Skinner notched up 29 points through 16 goals and 13 assists in 72 games with the Oilers. He was drafted No. 7 overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2010 NHL draft. After spending eight years with the Hurricanes, Skinner went on to spend six seasons in Buffalo.

