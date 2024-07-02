Jeff Skinner turned down Leafs foray to sign with rival Edmonton Oilers: Reports

Forward Jeff Skinner turned down the Toronto Maple Leafs to sign with the Edmonton Oilers, insider Chris Johnston reported. During a recent episode of the Chris Johnston Show, Johnston discussed how Jeff Skinner entertained multiple offers, including one from the Maple Leafs, but chose to sign with Edmonton.

Here’s what Johnston stated on the air:

“Skinner, on his buyout where he had many options, is now playing on a one-year $3 million contract. I know he’s still getting paid by Buffalo, so financially he’s doing well. Clearly, he’s going there to win.”

Johnston added:

“He could have signed a one-year, $3 million contract with about 10 teams. I know the Leafs were among the teams that had talked to him and were trying to pitch him on the idea of playing alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on their team.”

It’s hard to blame Jeff Skinner for his decision, given the Maple Leafs’ lack of playoff success. Meanwhile, the Oilers are coming off a Stanley Cup Final appearance with most of their team intact. So, it’s fair to assume the Oilers should be back in contention this upcoming season.

Skinner adds some much-needed depth scoring. He could easily slot alongside Leon Draisaitl on the Oilers’ second line or perhaps get a bump up to the top unit with Connor McDavid, depending on the game’s specific circumstances.

Free agency was the best option for Jeff Skinner

Talk of the Sabres buying out Jeff Skinner intensified following Lindy Ruff’s return to Buffalo. The Hockey News reported that the Sabres tried their best to trade Skinner during the draft in Las Vegas this past week. However, there were no takers.

Additionally, The Hockey News stated that Skinner and his representatives were unwilling to give up the no-movement clause in Skinner’s contract. So, a buyout was the best option for Skinner based on his interests.

In particular, Skinner will receive two-thirds of the $22 million owed to him as part of the final three years of his previous contract with Buffalo. Then, Skinner could retain total control of where he chose to play once becoming a free agent.

That would not have been the case if Skinner had agreed to a trade.

As for Buffalo, the club will be on the hook for $1.44 million in 2024-2025, then $4.44 million in 2025-2026 and $6.44 million in 2026-2027. The Sabres will drop the cap penalty on Skinner’s buyout with a $2.44 million cap hit in 2027-2028, according to PuckPedia.

In the short term, this buyout allows both sides to move on and get a fresh start. Skinner hopes the move to Edmonton could signal an opportunity to be part of a championship run with the Oilers.

