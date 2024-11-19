Jeremy Swayman reveals his mindset after Boston Bruins' third straight loss

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman spoke openly after the team’s 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. The defeat at TD Garden marked the Bruins’ third consecutive loss.

When asked about his performance, Swayman admitted that there is room for improvement.

"I think there's multiple reasons," Swayman said. "I think there are habits that I could be better at, there are experiences that I could use to my advantage. But, you know, tough times don't last. Tough people do. So that's my mindset. Tomorrow's a new day. I'm gonna, I'm gonna win it."

Trending

Swayman, who made 24 saves in the game, also talked about getting back into the rhythm with his teammates.

"I think I've had enough time now to adapt and get back to things," Swayman said. "I think the biggest thing that I lost out on was. was this group, and I'm really trying to to engulf just being in a room again and being a leader and I want my play to speak for that. So I need to step up. And that's exactly what I'm going to do."

Expand Tweet

Columbus scored three times in the first period, capitalizing on turnovers by Boston. While Swayman wasn’t directly at fault, he didn’t make the big saves needed to keep his team in the game.

Swayman has struggled recently, with one win in his last five starts. His stats include a 4.01 GAA and a .866 save percentage. Joonas Korpisalo could see more playing time until Swayman improves.

Despite the challenges, Jeremy Swayman remains focused on bouncing back and helping his team recover from this tough stretch.

Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins lost 5-1 to the Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins lost 5-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The scoring started early when Dmitri Voronkov netted a breakaway goal at 5:17 of the first period. A defensive error by Brandon Carlo helped the puck cross the line.

Mathieu Olivier made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 10:39, sliding a backhand through Jeremy Swayman’s legs. James van Riemsdyk extended the lead to 3-0 late in the first period, redirecting a wrist shot from Zach Werenski.

Boston’s lone goal came in the second period when Charlie Coyle scored on the power play at 14:30.

In the third, Justin Danforth scored another short-handed goal off a 2-on-1 rush to make it 4-1. Yegor Chinakhov sealed the game at 14:10 with a one-timer, capping Columbus’ strong performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback