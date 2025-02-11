Jeremy Swayman makes his feelings known on playing against $49,000,000 Bruins teammate at 4 Nations Face-Off

Jeremy Swayman and Brad Marchand have been teammates on the Boston Bruins for five seasons. On Saturday night, the two will face off for the first time in one of the best rivalries in hockey: Team Canada vs. Team USA.

While Winnipeg Jets superstar Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be the Americans' starting goaltender, it will still be a fun experience for the two Bruins to play against each other, representing their countries.

Swayman was asked about facing Marchand in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"Well, it's professional. We're business as usual here," Swayman told the media on Tuesday. "And so we're wearing our jerseys and he's wearing his. Of course, if I see him, I'll say hi and give him a hug. He's my boy. But that's the love of the game and that's the business of it.

"And we'll hug and kiss after, you know we're gonna make sure that when we're playing, we're representing our respective countries the right way."

Swaymand and Marchand's time as teammates may not last much longer. The Bruins captain is a pending UFA in the final season of an eight-year, $49,000,000 contract.

There has been little progress on an extension, which leaves the 36-year-old's future in Boston in serious question. With the Bruins currently out of a playoff spot, his name has surfaced in some trade rumors ahead of the March 7 deadline. It's a situation that bears watching in the weeks and months to come.

Jeremy Swayman has not been at his best this season

Jeremy Swayman's 2024-25 campaign has not been up to his lofty standards.

The 26-year-old has an 18-18-4 record, with a 2.98 goals-against average, a .898 save percentage and three shutouts, all of which are career-low numbers.

The star netminder missed all of training camp due to a contract dispute, which eventually resulted in an eight-year, $66,000,000 contract extension just two days prior to the Bruins season opener. Perhaps this has affected his performance through the first 57 games of the season.

Swayman and Team USA begin their round-robin portion of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday against Team Finland. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET at Bell Centre in Montreal.

